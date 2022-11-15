Here's Cardano Founder's Amusing Response to Recent NFT Growth – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has responded to the recent growth in the NFT sector. He responded, “Much Ghost Much Chain,” alongside a GIF image posted on Twitter.

Much Ghost Much Chain https://t.co/jWbWSceIzr pic.twitter.com/hnXOYjqqbJ

Cardano has often seen criticism in the past, most often that which compares it to a ghost chain.

CardanoNFT projects continue to gain traction with a new record of 4.4 million ADA reached on 24-hour volumes. According to StockTwits NFT data, NFT volumes rose 328% over the weekend from the prior one. Cardano also entered the top three NFT chains, flipping Immutable X to fourth place.

In a historic milestone, The Ape Society, Cardano’s biggest NFT project in terms of collection share by 24-hour volume, also reached the 10,000 ADA floor price.

As shared by Cardano’s focused Twitter account, ADA whale, the first Cardano smart contract entirely written, compiled and serialized using Typescript has now been launched on the prepared testnet.

8/The first Cardano smart contract entirely written, compiled and serialised using typescript is ow working on testnet https://t.co/yLkm3cG9lP

The Cardano blockchain was built using the Haskell functional programming language. Plutus, Cardano’s programming language for smart contracts, and Marlowe, Cardano’s domain-specific language for financial smart contracts, are both based on Haskell. Both off-chain and on-chain codes for Cardano are also written in Haskell.

In July, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson shared “the first-ever Untyped Plutus Core Program entirely generated and serialized using only Typescript.”

This new milestone might imply that developers may be able to write smart contracts on Cardano using TypeScript soon.

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source