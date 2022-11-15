2022 GMC HUMMER EV Reports to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II This Week – Torque News

The long wait for gamers is almost over. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches this week on October 28th. For the first time ever, the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV will report for duty and even be a playable vehicle when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches this November.

“The GMC HUMMER EV Pickup is truly the world’s first all-electric supertruck. Now, it is entering the gaming world where it will define a new chapter of capability and bring players together across the globe,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “Bringing the supertruck into Call of Duty will allow players to elevate their experience and provide a new way to play, powered by a nearly quiet and fast-accelerating EV.”

2022 GMC HUMMER EV

GMC’s supertruck features up to a GM-estimated 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb.-ft. of torque. The HUMMER EV has a 0-60 mph time of approximately 3-seconds. The HUMMER has incredible off-road capability and even has Extract Mode that can raise and lower the truck’s suspension. It could be perfect as a military transport or combat-ready vehicle.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II brings with it a new level of engagement to players. The GMC HUMMER EV Pickup is the first all-electric vehicle in the Call of Duty franchise and will be a playable vehicle within the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, in addition to making an appearance in the action-packed Modern Warfare II single-player campaign.

“We’re excited to bring the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup into the fold for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0,” said William Gahagan, director of Global Partnerships at Activision. “There’s nothing like driving across Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in an all-electric, 1,000 horsepower supertruck. I can’t wait for players to get their hands on it this fall.”

GMC HUMMER EV’s Versatility is Key to Gaming Success

Players will be able to use the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup’s off-road capability across the massive map, featuring a variety of terrains and conditions. Warzone 2.0 is expected to have a gigantic play space and the HUMMER EV Pickup is engineered to handle virtually any challenge, whether it is fording water or climbing tough terrain. Plus, the nearly silent electric vehicle will give players an added advantage. GMC built the HUMMER EV to conquer almost any challenge and the video game world will give it the opportunity to show its capability. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be available on October 28th. Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is scheduled to be released November 16, 2022.

GMC Photo and Video

