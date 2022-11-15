Don't want the Apple iPhone 14? You can save $250 on the Google Pixel 6 Pro now – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Joal Ryan, Fox Van Allen, Kaylyn McKenna
September 9, 2022 / 12:00 PM / Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The hottest tech news this week is, of course, that pre-orders of the new Apple iPhone 14 are now open. The phone has some exciting new features, but if you’re an Android fan, chances are you won’t be interested in buying one, especially with the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro’s release right around the corner.
Here’s another tidbit of hot news: Because the Google Pixel 7 is almost here, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are clearing out their stock of the Google Pixel 6a, Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. They’re all top-rated Android smartphones — and they’re all available at steep discounts.
Top products in this article:
Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (128 GB), $649 (reduced from $899)
Google Pixel 6 smartphone (128 GB), $499 (reduced from $599)
Google Pixel 6a smartphone (128 GB), $399 (reduced from $450)
The Google Pixel 6, released in October 2021, is a 5G Android smartphone built with the Google Tensor processor. It features a 6.4-inch FHD display (90 Hz), Gorilla glass construction that’s IP68 dust- and water-resistant, the Titan M2 security chip (plus support for 5 years of security updates), a 8MP front camera and an all-new 50MP rear camera setup designed to capture more light. The Pixel 6 comes in both 128GB and 256GB storage options.
The Google Pixel 6 (128GB) once retailed at $599, but you can get an unlocked Pixel 6 on Amazon for $499 right now. We found the same deal at other retailers, including Best Buy.
The upgraded Google Pixel 6 Pro, meanwhile, has a larger 6.7-inch QHD display (120Hz), upgraded 11MP front camera and an extra 48MP telephoto lens that the Pixel 6 lacks. It too comes in 128GB and 256GB configurations.
The Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) launched with a MSRP of $899, but you can get an unlocked Pixel 7 Pro on Amazon for as low as $649. That’s a savings of $250.
Ready to dial up some smartphone deals on the Google Pixel 6a, Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro? Let’s get to it.
One important thing to note about these Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals — you won’t be able to get them if you shop direct through your wireless service provider (unless you’re willing to open a new line). You’ll get the best price on your new Pixel 6 phone if you buy an unlocked device from Amazon or Best Buy. Unlocked devices can be used with any carrier.
Right now on Amazon, you can save $250 on the 128 GB version of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The 5G smartphone with an advanced pixel camera and telephoto lens is rated 4.1 stars out of 5 by Amazon users. Choose from three colors; all are on sale. This deal is for an unlocked version of the phone, meaning you can use it with the cell provider of your choice.
Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (black, 128 GB), $649 (reduced from $899)
The main difference between this phone and the Google Pixel 6 Pro is the camera system; the Pro’s is more advanced. But this one gets the job done. In fact, on Amazon, the Pixel 6 boasts a higher user rating than the Pixel 6 Pro: 4.3 stars.
It’s currently $100 off at Amazon and Best Buy.
Google Pixel 6 smartphone (128 GB), $499 (reduced from $599)
Designed as a lower-cost Google Pixel phone, the 4.2-star-rated Google Pixel 6a features the same Tensor chip found in the more expensive Pixel 6. The Pixel 6a has a 6-inch OLED screen, IP67 protection against dust and water and 24-hour battery life.
There are a few downsides to the Pixel 6a to note. Because it’s a budget phone, the Google Pixel 6a is not made of premium materials like the Google Pixel 6. (The Pixel 6a features thermoplastic construction and a more fragile Gorilla Glass 3 screen.) You’ll also be sacrificing camera quality with the Pixel 6a — its 12.2MP main camera pales in comparison to the 50MP camera on the Pixel 6.
If you’re willing to make those sacrifices, you can get a killer deal on one of the best budget Android phones of 2022. Now, at Amazon, you can get a Google Pixel 6a for $399. That’s a savings of $50.
Google Pixel 6a, $399 (reduced from $450)
Shop the best deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones available now, including deals on the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
You can save $200 right now on the Samsung Galaxy S22 with 128 GB. It’s not the best deal we’ve seen on Amazon on this phone, but it is a deal.
One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It’s a protective design, and it feels more premium as well.
Still undecided? Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22, 22+ and Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $800)
You can also save $100 right now on the S22 with 256 GB.
Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB), $750 (reduced from $850)
Save on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at Amazon. The S22 Ultra boasts the new tech of the S22 in a larger size.
The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22’s 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera compared to the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $1,109 (reduced from $1,300)
The 512 GB version of the S22 Ultra is also on sale now.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB), $1,300 (reduced from $1,400)
Like the prior model, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 it offers a 6.2-inch outer display. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.
The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).
The Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 comes in four colors and three storage options; 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. Right now, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade to the 512 GB model for the same price as the 128 GB version. You can also get a free cover and a $200 Samsung Credit when you preorder the Galaxy Fold 4 via the CBS Essentials link below.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB) with free cover and $200 Samsung Credit, $1,799 (reduced from $2,010)
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras — a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4’s Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes in four colors and three storage options: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. Right now, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade to the 256 GB option, $100 in Samsung Credit and a free cover when you preorder the Galaxy Flip 4 via the CBS Essentials links below.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with free cover and $100 Samsung Credit, $999 (reduced from $1,100)
Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition. You can customize your smartphone with additional color and styling options.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition with free cover and $100 Samsung Credit, $1,040 (reduced from $1,100)
First published on September 9, 2022 / 12:00 PM
He enters the race saddled with personal and professional legal battles that have not yet been resolved.
Before Tuesday’s announcement, Texas officials had already bused more than 13,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago.
The church said in a statement that it would still continue to consider same-sex relationships to be against God’s commandments.
Between the toll of the pandemic, an aging workforce and an aging population in need of more care, the shortage is only getting worse.
Both chains had been charging $1.50 for the combo, but Sam’s Club has dropped their price down to $1.38.
Between the toll of the pandemic, an aging workforce and an aging population in need of more care, the shortage is only getting worse.
City’s subways may soon seem more appealing to budget-conscious commuters, as hiring a driver will soon cost more.
Black Friday deals are plentiful. Here are key elements to consider before you buy.
“Far too many children have lost their lives due to NHTSA’s outdated seatback safety standard,” said Sen. Ed Markey, who led the effort.
In a scathing letter obtained by CBS News, ousted CEO Kyle Robertson demands access to “books and records” to investigate whether the company violated the law
He enters the race saddled with personal and professional legal battles that have not yet been resolved.
Before Tuesday’s announcement, Texas officials had already bused more than 13,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago.
The church said in a statement that it would still continue to consider same-sex relationships to be against God’s commandments.
All of the states except two had an election denier on the ballot.
State election law prohibits any early voting within two days of a holiday, and Saturday, Nov. 26 falls two days after Thanksgiving this year.
Between the toll of the pandemic, an aging workforce and an aging population in need of more care, the shortage is only getting worse.
The Food and Drug Administration is warning of an increase in accidental child overdoses from prescription cough medicine. The FDA says more than 4,500 got sick from cough suppressant Tessalon between 2010 and 2018. At least six children died.
Nurses are considered the backbone of the U.S. health care system, but there’s an unprecedented shortage. The U.S. needs more than 200,000 new registered nurses every year until 2030 to meet the demand. Norah O’Donnell reports.
Most of the United States’ more than 107,000 overdose deaths in 2021 involved opioids.
In a scathing letter obtained by CBS News, ousted CEO Kyle Robertson demands access to “books and records” to investigate whether the company violated the law
Before Tuesday’s announcement, Texas officials had already bused more than 13,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago.
The CDC-authorized policy, first enacted under the Trump administration, has allowed U.S. border officials to swiftly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants.
Biden told reporters that it was “unlikely” that the missile had been fired from Russia, based on its trajectory.
Students from India are returning to U.S. colleges, but enrollment of international students from China is down, a new report shows.
Charles made the move to include his younger sister and brother on the list because two people on it have left their roles as senior royals: Harry and Andrew.
Fans of Taylor Swift crashed the Ticketmaster website as presale tickets to her first tour in five years went on sale. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.
Prosecutors said they were not proceeding with the counts involving one accuser, a move that seemed likely when the accuser was left out of opening statements.
Swifties impatiently waiting to get their hands on tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras tour may have to wait a little longer.
Lynne Mishele is suing the late actor’s estate for negligence, infliction of emotional distress and trespassing.
The heartfelt message comes just days after the third member of the Migos trio, Quavo, shared a lengthy statement.
NASA will try again to launch its new moon rocket. After several delays, the Artemis 1 mission is scheduled to blast off early Wednesday.
Musk said he wants “free speech” to flourish on Twitter. But when an employee disagreed with the CEO, he tweeted, “He’s fired.”
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
Her comments came days after President Biden said the acquisition was “worth being looked at” on national security grounds.
Apple CEO Tim Cook reflected on his own experience hiking “out in places where there is no service” when discussing the new safety feature.
NASA will try again to launch its new moon rocket. After several delays, the Artemis 1 mission is scheduled to blast off early Wednesday.
As climate change and wildfires deplete tree populations across the U.S., a team of expert horticulturists is using cloning technology to replant redwoods and sequoias and save their genetic material. CBS Chicago’s Charlie De Mar has more.
High winds caused a thin strip of caulk-like material known as RTV to delaminate and pull away from the base of the crew capsule’s protective nose cone at the top of the rocket.
The historian says Carson, whose writings helped spur the environmental movement of the ’60s, should be remembered by voters – and politicians – who need to understand climate change is the primary challenge of our own time.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is one of several U.S. representatives attending the United Nation’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt. She spoke on Thursday about America’s plan to battle climate change. CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Errol Barnett spoke with Axios Climate Reporter Andrew Freedman about what U.S. lawmakers are doing.
“He is a fighter,” Brenda Hollins said of her son Mike, who is in critical but stable condition.
Prosecutors said they were not proceeding with the counts involving one accuser, a move that seemed likely when the accuser was left out of opening statements.
Michael Vaughan was last seen July 27, 2021, outside his family home in the rural southwestern Idaho town of Fruitland.
“Keep on working.”
The guard was able to restrain the gunman, who tried to enter the facility with an AR-15 rifle, until police arrived.
If all goes well, the SLS rocket will send an unpiloted Orion capsule on a nearly monthlong journey to circle the moon and return to Earth.
NASA will try again overnight to launch the Artemis rocket on a flight around the moon. Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer for the Franklin Institute, joins CBS News to explain why the launch has been delayed and what the mission aims to accomplish.
Engineers concluded hurricane-damaged insulation poses no credible threat to the $4.1 billion rocket.
High winds caused a thin strip of caulk-like material known as RTV to delaminate and pull away from the base of the crew capsule’s protective nose cone at the top of the rocket.
Initial inspections revealed no major damage, but a detailed assessment will be carried out to make sure.
These books have been banned at schools and libraries. Why?
From Abigail to Zoe, see how your favorites rank.
Where does your favorite rank?
“Bull,” “The Walking Dead,” even Ellen — here’s what, and who, is leaving your TV.
On Nov. 11, 2012, Jake Nolan accompanied his psychiatrist cousin to a NYC Home Depot where she purchased a sledgehammer; 24 hours later, it became a key piece of evidence in a crime that ended with Nolan and her ex-lover in the hospital.
President Biden spoke briefly from Indonesia about a missile that crossed into Poland, apparently killing two people. Mr. Biden said there was preliminary information indicating the missile may not have been fired from Russia, but that he would not say anything definitively until a full investigation is complete.
It took just days for the cryptocurrency exchange FTX to go from a $32 billion dollar business to bankruptcy. CBS News’ John Dickerson sits down with with Darian Woods, co-host of NPR’s “The Indicator from Planet Money,” to discuss this major market shift.
A federal judge has blocked the U.S. from using a public health authority, known as Title 42, to expel migrants. The policy was invoked by the Trump administration in 2020 to control the spread of COVID-19. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined CBS News’ John Dickerson to discuss.
The meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping was seen as a good sign by traders who bet on the markets. Eswar Prasad, the Tolani senior professor of trade policy at Cornell University, joined CBS News’ John Dickerson to discuss what the talks mean for the world economy and more.
House Republicans have nominated House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for speaker. He passed the first round of votes 188 to 31 during a closed door conference meeting. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins CBS News to discuss.
Copyright ©2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
Don't want the Apple iPhone 14? You can save $250 on the Google Pixel 6 Pro now – CBS News
Watch CBS News