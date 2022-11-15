Microsoft Store free apps: From WhatsUp DP to Netflix, check list – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

While Google Play Store and Apple App Store are in the news constantly due to the popularity of Android and iOS gadgets, there is another app store, which is very much prominent, even if it does not hog get to hog the spotlight much. This is the Microsoft Store. Unlike Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, which are primarily targeted at smartphone users, the Microsoft Store is targeted at Windows PC users. Simply said, Microsoft Store is the app store from where you can download apps and software for your computers. While some are paid, others are free apps like WhatsUp DP, GoTube, iTube Pro Free Music, Windows Insider, Netflix and more.

And, just like Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, Microsoft Store too has a special charts section where apps, based on various categories such as best-selling apps, best-rated apps, most popular apps, new and rising apps, top free apps, top paid apps, a deals segments and more are to be found. More often than not, you will find some fabulous deals and discounts on the purchase of paid apps. The idea is not to go to any store where you may encounter fake apps r apps filled with malicious software. Instead, try and get the best deals, even free apps, that will keep you safe and secure and still allow you to fill your requirements. After all, why take a chance with pirated software?

If you are new to Microsoft Store, or if you are planning to set up your Windows PC, here are the top 30 free apps that you can download:

YouTV — YouTube Player

Telegram Messenger

Guide for WhatsUp

VLC UWP

SHARE.it

Gaana

Omini Browser Mini

WhatsUp DP

Awesome Tube — Play and Download Free+

GoTube — Video Downloader for Free+

C Lite Browser

IMO free video calls

VidTuber — YT Downloader Video

1 File Viewer: jpg, zip, mp4, Word

iTube Pro Free Music

Text Encrypt for WhatsApp

Unigram — Telegram for Windows 10

JioSaavn Music & Radio

Windows Insider

Paytm

Flipkart

Netflix

All Video Player HD

Tuber — Video Downloader for Free

App for Instagram: Video, Upload Photo

Browser Pro+

Updates & News for Win 10

Bookmark Tiles Free

Xender

Opera Mini Ultimate Guide 2018

If what you want is not in this list, you could always try the next one. Here, if you want to spend some money, you can download paid apps. So, here are the top paid apps that you can try:

Chakras Meditation

File Recovery

Google Chrome app manual

OneMessage — Instant Messenger

MyTube+++

Wallet Pass

Desktop Client for Shazam

Home Remote

Power Options

LAN Drive

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71632320178296

source