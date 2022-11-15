Shiba Inu’s Market Cap Slips Below $6 Billion Amid Market Bloodbath – U.Today

Home Latest News Shiba Inu’s Market Cap Slips Below $6 Billion Amid Market Bloodbath –...

The market capitalization of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down 5.8% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. 
The second most popular cryptocurrency is now valued at less than $6 billion. 

SHIB is now down 88.20% from its all-time high of $0.000086 which was achieved last October.     
As reported by U.Today, the price of Bitcoin recently crashed to a new yearly low of $17,114 due to the FTX contagion. 
The total crypto market cap now stands at $954 billion,  

