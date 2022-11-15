Tesla-Backed Nickel Miner Cuts Output After Waste Dam Leak – Bloomberg

Anchored by Anna Edwards and Mark Cudmore, Bloomberg Markets Europe is a fast-paced hour of news and analysis, building towards the drama and excitement of the start of the cash trade across the continent.

Street Art pioneer FUTURA started painting his name on walls as a coping mechanism to deal with his struggle around identity. But as he turned a signature into a brand he quickly realized that it could also be a business. And that’s where things got interesting.

UK Inflation Jumps More Than Expected to 41-Year High of 11.1%

Deliveroo Closes in Australia After Buckling to Competition

Philippine Fertility Rate Drops to Less Than Two Kids Per Woman

Major Grain Exporter Sees More Supply Woes on Ukraine Volatility

Investors Warn of More Pain Ahead as Valuations Slide: NEF Wrap

China Developers’ Rush to Raise Funds Triggers Stock Selloff

Singapore’s Sea Posts $9 Billion Surge After Cost Cutting Push

NASA Launches Massive Artemis I Rocket in First Step Toward Return to Moon

IPhone Pro Output Estimates Cut by Morgan Stanley After Lockdown

Toyota Unveils New Prius, Betting Hybrids Will Stick Around

Most G-20 Leaders Condemn War in Ukraine in Blow to Russia

Ivanka Trump Says She Won’t Be Part of Father’s 2024 Campaign

Misery Awaits: Tips for Navigating the UK’s Autumn Statement

Five Charts Investors Need to Watch

Here’s Where London Bankers Are Going to Drown Their Sorrows

Michelle Obama Opens Tour for New Book, ‘The Light We Carry’

How Liverpool FC Might Merit a $5 Billion Price Tag

UK Budget Balancing Act Has to Be Credible to Markets

UK Housing Market Is Getting Desperate Once Again

Google’s Moonshot Lab Is Now in the Strawberry-Counting Business

How Apple Stores Went From Geek Paradise to Union Front Line

A Sports Bar Builds a Loyal Clientele Showing Only Women’s Events

Georgia’s Six-Week Abortion Ban Is Invalid, State Trial Court Rules

Microsoft to Adopt New Sexual Harassment Policies After Gates, Misconduct Audit

The Biden-Jokowi Deal Is Just One Step to Turn Indonesia Green

Pakistan’s Rehman Has No Plans for ‘Stylish’ Walkout at COP27

Taxi Fares Are Going Up 23% in New York City

Texas Governor Abbott Raised $400,000 to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities

Metro Service to DC’s Dulles Airport Finally Arrives, 60 Years in the Making

Before the Blowup, Wall Street Heavyweights Went to Bat for FTX

Cathie Wood Buys the Dip in Bitcoin Fund as Discount Hits Record

Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger Criticizes Crypto ‘Delusion’

