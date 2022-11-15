Secret Invasion is not coming to Disney Plus in November 2022 – Bam! Smack! Pow!

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Don’t be anticipating Marvel’s Secret Invasion to premiere on Disney Plus anytime in the near future. When could the MCU show debut?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues its exponential growth in the coming weeks and months with a list of exciting releases on the horizon. There are two releases from the shared universe of heroes coming this very month, actually, and it further highlights what a thrilling time it is to be a fan of the MCU.

One series that is on the horizon (but still a little while off) is Disney Plus series Secret Invasion and it’s been among the more anticipated ones because Marvel fans recognize that it shares a name with one of the biggest Marvel Comics storylines of all time. Anticipation is also high because it happens to feature a star-studded cast, with new MCU arrivals Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke joining Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, Don Cheadle, and Martin Freeman in the project.

Unfortunately, Secret Invasion is not one of the two Marvel Studios projects arriving this year. If you were in doubt about that, Disney Plus has released the list of its line-up for November, and the show is not listed among them.

Secret Invasion will be released in 2023, with Marvel Studios revealing at San Diego Comic-Con that it currently has a Spring 2023 release window.

From the graphic that Kevin Feige unveiled at the event, it’s looking like it will be Marvel’s first Disney Plus show next year, but the second Marvel Studios release, coming after the theatrical release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (which premieres in movie theaters in February). Moreover, it’s also listed as coming before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s May release date.

Taking all of that into account, a March or April 2023 release seem like the strongest possibilities, as it would allow the show to premiere early enough into the year while also giving it enough time to complete its season without being overshadowed by the theatrical releases that could very well bookend it. Those are just predictions, so it’s best to wait for official confirmation from Marvel themselves, but it’s worth keeping all of that information in your mind when thinking about Secret Invasion.

As far as November goes, you can revisit the world of the MCU through theatrical release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Disney Plus’ The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Are you ready for Secret Invasion? Let us know in the comments below!

