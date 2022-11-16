Full Range of iPhone 14 Color Options Revealed by Purported Leak From China – MacRumors

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will be available in a refreshed range of color options, including an all-new purple color, according to a recent rumor.
The claim comes from a post on Chinese social media site Weibo by an unverified source and purports to reveal the full range of color options for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Compared to the selection of color options available with the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are alleged to be available in the following colors:
For the high-end models, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will apparently feature a similar selection of colors to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. For its “Pro” models, Apple also usually offers an all-new color alongside its standard Graphite or Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. For the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro, this included Midnight Green, Pacific Blue, Sierra Blue, and Alpine Green, and this year it looks like Apple plans to continue the trend of offering a single standout color.
The purple color option for both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro is said to be a unique finish that shifts tone based on lighting conditions. In recent years, Apple has offered eye-catching new color options alongside more neutral tones when launching new iPhone models. A purple color option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro seems plausible given that Apple introduced a Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in a mid-cycle refresh in April last year to a positive response from customers, and the 24-inch iMac, sixth-generation iPad mini, and fifth-generation iPad Air are all available in Purple.
Assuming that the post’s black and white options for the iPhone 14 actually refer to Midnight and Starlight, the new color lineup would mean the discontinuation of the iPhone 13’s Pink and Green, and the iPhone 13 Pro’s Sierra Blue and Alpine Green. Excluding mid-cycle color additions, such as Green and Alpine Green for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro earlier this year, the rumor suggests that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will launch with the same number of color options as their predecessors.
It is not clear if the unique purple finish is actively supposed to have a kaleidoscopic effect to change based on lighting conditions, or simply use the technique behind the iPhone 13 Pro’s Sierra Blue, which varies in appearance more than the other color options. This is because Apple adopted a new production process exclusively for Sierra Blue that uses “multiple layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics applied across the surface for a stunning and durable finish.”
Overall, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro’s selection of color options could look fairly similar to those of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro, headlining with the re-introduction of a purple shade.
The rumor got traction on Twitter and the information has seemingly been mirrored by other unverified posts on Weibo. Nevertheless, the post comes from a source without a known track record and it is not clear why it was deleted, so it should be viewed with skepticism at this point in time. For more about the iPhone 14, see our detailed roundup.
