Sam Bankman-Fried Says He's 'Improvising' His Cryptic One-Letter Tweets – Decrypt

Search

In a series of bizarre tweets, the embattled former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, posted several single-letter tweets—many hours apart—that together read, "What HAPPEN." So far.

1) What

— SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 14, 2022

The strange tweets began with "What" and "H" on Sunday. "It's going to be more than one word," he told the New York Times. "I'm making it up as I go." When pressed further to explain why he tweeted the odd message, Bankman-Fried said he didn't know.

"I'm improvising," he said "I think it's time."

"N" was posted three hours ago, as of this writing, and has garnered 1,725 likes and 584 retweets. Given Bankman-Fried's statement, it's likely the sequence will continue.

Some speculate that the tweets were a reference to Alameda Research's former co-CEO Sam Trabucco, who left the company "to relax" in August of this year and was known for ending tweets with "what happened."

🚨 @SBF_FTX’s tweet spells out “What Happened” in reference to Sam Trabucco (@AlamedaTrabucco)… his estranged sparring partner and co-CEO of Alameda. pic.twitter.com/Dr31PWYko3

— Jane Adams (@iLoveJaneAdams) November 14, 2022

On Tuesday, the former Alameda Research executive tweeted a message of hope to those affected by FTX's dire situation. "Much love to everyone," Trabucco tweeted. "I'm sure the past few days have been dark for many and I hope the road ahead is brighter."

Much love to everyone — I'm sure the past few days have been dark for many and I hope the road ahead is brighter.

— Sam Trabucco (@AlamedaTrabucco) November 8, 2022

Unfortunately, Trabucco's sentiment does not reflect the reality of the situation. Since FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11th, several agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and Department of Justice, have opened investigations into the collapsed firm.

source