7 shows like Emily in Paris to watch before Season 3 drops on Netflix – Android Authority

Netflix launched the first season of the romantic comedy series Emily in Paris in October 2020. The series launched at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when many people were stuck at home, and very few folks were traveling overseas. The series, created by Sex and the City’s Darren Star, resonated with lots of viewers who dreamed of leaving their home and having a romantic life like fashion company PR team member Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) has in France. But after you watch the first two seasons of the series, you might ask if there are other shows like Emily in Paris.

If you have binge-watched the show, and are preparing for Season 3 to debut on December 21, 2022, we have some suggestions on some other shows like Emily in Paris you could also check out in the meantime. You can watch the first two seasons now, and you can sign up for Netflix at the link below:

When making this list, one show almost demanded to be included. This classic HBO series, also created by Darren Star, broke lots of barriers in television when it came to featuring female characters and their romantic and sexual lives. We can imagine Emily being a fan of the show and its main character, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), as she also was a romantic at heart, trying to find the right man while at the same time being very fashion-conscious. You can check out all of the show’s seasons on HBO Max.

Extra shows: We would be remiss if we didn’t mention And Just Like That, the sequel series to Sex and the City that launched in 2021. There’s also The Carrie Diaries, the two-season CW show that features the adventures of a much younger Carrie Bradshaw.

This ABC show has nearly the same premise as Emily in Paris. In this case, young Betty Suarez (America Ferrera) has a dream of being a writer, much like how Emily wants to get into the fashion industry. In Betty’s case, she managed to get a job at the high-end fashion magazine Mood, despite her lack of fashion sense. Both shows have comedy roots but are also largely about young romantic themes while working in the fashion industry. You can check out all of Ugly Betty’s seasons on Hulu.

This period piece may be an unusual pick for our list of shows like Emily in Paris. However, Midge Maisel is also trying to fulfill a dream to enter a field with significant personal challenges. In this case, it’s stand-up comedy, and in the four seasons of this period dramedy, Midge makes progress in a profession that was dominated by men at that time. She also has some interesting romantic adventures as well. You can catch up on this show with its first four seasons via Amazon Prime Video, with the fifth (and sadly final) season due out in 2023.

Another show about romance and working in a high-end job that’s also created by Darren Star? Yep, it’s going on our list. Originally shown on the TV Land cable channel, this series is a bit of a mirror image of Emily in Paris. Instead of a young girl starting out, it’s about a 40-year-old divorced mother, Liza Miller (Sutton Foster). However, Liza looks much younger than her actual age. She uses that to get a job at a New York City publishing house, claiming that she’s just 26 years old. She gets a whole new life, but how long can she keep the lie about her age from her co-workers, and especially from any younger men she might be romantically interested in? You can watch all seven seasons of Younger right now on Paramount Plus.

If one young woman looking for love and life in the big city isn’t good enough, how about three? Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Kat Edison (Aisha Dee), and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) are the main characters in this series, originally shown on the Freeform cable network. All three have jobs at a fictional women’s magazine, and all three try to balance their work, their friendship, and their romantic lives as well. You can watch all of the seasons of this show right now on Hulu.

If you want a show like Emily in Paris that’s more serious and more adult, check out this little-known gem of a TV show. It tells the story of Tess (Ella Purnell) a young woman who has just moved to New York City. Unlike Emily, Tess doesn’t really know what she wants out of life at first. However, after getting a job at a high-end restaurant, she quickly becomes enamored with the food scene in NYC, along with its people. You can watch both seasons of the show on Starz.

Our final show on this list is a fellow Netflix show. It also has a light feel to it, but this time the central character is a lawyer. Ingrid Yun’s (Arden Cho) main goal is to become a partner in the New York City law firm that employs her. However, this is not a super serious legal drama as Ingrid likes to hang out with her friends and also tries to find some romance as well. Unfortunately, Netflix recently decided to cancel the show after just one season, but it’s still well worth checking out.

Those are our top picks of shows like Emily in Paris to check out before you watch season 3 on December 21. Hopefully, you will find some new favorite shows on our list.

