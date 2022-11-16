Video: 'Out of control' Tesla Model Y crash in China leaves two dead, three injured – Drive

Mystery surrounds the cause of a horrific high-speed crash involving a Tesla Model Y speeding out of control in China, as CCTV cameras capture every tragic move.

A Tesla Model Y electric car has been involved in a horrific high-speed crash in China that left two bystanders dead and three with serious injuries.

Video footage shows a Tesla Model Y speeding out of control after stopping briefly by the side of the road.

The carnage that followed was caught on a series of CCTV cameras along the route.

Footage shows the Tesla Model Y quickly gaining speed while weaving through traffic, apparently unable to stop or slow down.

As the vehicle speeds out of control it narrowly misses a number of innocent bystanders and other motor vehicles before knocking a cyclist off their pushbike, killing a motorcyclist, and driving into a small delivery vehicle head-on before skidding out of control into a building.

The driver of the Tesla Model Y is understood to have escaped injuries.

Overseas media quoted a family member of the driver who blamed the crash on a malfunction of Tesla’s Autopilot autonomous technology.

However, Tesla has strongly denied this is the case, telling overseas media its data showed the brake pedal was not applied during the ordeal.

While the driver appeared quick to blame the car, safety experts believe the deadly high-speed run could have been caused by the driver mistaking the brake pedal for the accelerator.

It would explain why the car accelerated so quickly and to such high speed if the panicked driver pressed the accelerator to the floor rather than the brake pedal.

Tesla is yet to issue a public statement, but overseas media have reported the company says it is cooperating with Chinese authorities who are in charge of investigating the horrific crash.

Due to the graphic nature of this video, Drive has chosen not to embed it in this story. The YouTube link can be found here. Warning: graphic video.

