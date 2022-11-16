Best cheap Apple Watch deals October 2022 – The Verge

By Cameron FaulknerSheena Vasani
If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.
Thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch? The timing is always right to find at least one model selling at a deep discount. In fact, Apple recently launched its latest batch of smartwatches for 2022, including the $399 Series 8, the new $249 SE, and the first-ever $799 Ultra, which is aimed at outdoor enthusiasts and swimmers. There are now more Apple Watch models on the market than ever before, so you have plenty to choose from.
But with all of those options, which one should you pick? If you can decide based on specs, here’s a handy breakdown to make it easy to see what one model offers over another. But generally speaking, try to buy the newest watch you can afford so that it continues to receive software updates from Apple. The latest update, watchOS 9, recently launched on the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer models, though no one can say with certainty whether the Series 4 will get the next big software update. And keep in mind that, unlike some Apple products, the steepest Apple Watch discounts are often happening on the newest models, not the last-gen ones.
Picking up a watch from the latest (or a recent) generation ensures that you get an Apple Watch with updated design, a robust amount of features, and plenty of sensors. And thankfully, now that the Apple Watch Series 3 is out of commission (it was long overdue; its update process was insufferable), it’s harder to end up with a watch that will quickly feel outdated.
Now, let’s get into some deals.
In 2021, the Series 7 introduced a slightly altered design and larger display from previous models. While it’s no longer the latest model in the lineup, you can still find it available at some stores — sometimes, for a discounted price. Right now, deals aren’t nearly as good for the Series 7 as they were before the Series 8 launched. What’s more, stock of the Series 7 is dwindling.
Right now, you can pick up the 41mm GPS-equipped model in multiple color configurations at Walmart for $349, which is $80 more than the cost that we commonly saw before the Series 8 launch. If you prefer the 41mm with a dash of cellular compatibility added, that’s a better value at least, selling at Walmart for as low as $379, depending on the color ($120 off).
If you’re trying to pick up the larger 45mm variant with GPS, it’s on sale at Walmart in starlight for $329 or in blue at Amazon for $369.99. Walmart is also selling the 45mm model with LTE for around $400 instead of $529 — its lowest price to date — in several colors.
The smaller Apple Watch Series 7 comes in a range of colors with either GPS or GPS and LTE.
The larger 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 comes in a number of styles with either GPS or GPS and LTE.
The first-ever discount is happening on the new Series 8. This is the latest model featuring Apple’s most comprehensive set of features and sensors. It usually starts at $399 for the 41mm Wi-Fi / GPS model, and it jumps up to $499 for the LTE version (the 45mm versions are $30 more). But right now, multiple configurations of the Series 8 can be ordered through Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart starting at $349 ($379 for the 45mm version).
Of note, the Series 8 brings a new chipset (that my colleague Victoria Song says isn’t faster than the previous iteration), new temperature sensors that enable menstrual tracking, Crash Detection, and more. While those improvements might be exactly what you’re looking for, our review notes that this model isn’t all that different from the previous model. (And you still need to charge it on a daily basis.)
The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9, along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.
Apple’s big, thick, and capable Watch Ultra is launching at $799 with GPS and LTE support, and in case you aren’t in the know, it has the most features, sensors, and ruggedness of any Apple Watch model available thus far. Its 49mm case houses a screen that can get brighter than the Series 8, it has a longer-lasting battery and more precise GPS tracking, and it’s loaded with sensors that essentially turn it into a swimming and diving guide. You can pick one up at Apple, Target, Amazon, and more.
We’re not expecting to see deals on this model anytime soon, but you’ll definitely find notable discounts here if and when they arrive.
The Watch Ultra is the most rugged and capable Apple Watch available. It has a thicker, bigger build than the Series 8, precise GPS tracking, and sensors that can measure metrics for diving. It only comes in one size and configuration, and it supports both GPS and LTE.
The Apple Watch SE recently received a refresh for 2022. It has the same chipset as the Series 8, which is great, but with fewer sensors, no always-on display, and a slightly outdated design compared to the Series 7 and Series 8. Those omissions might take this out of the running for some people, but it still may be exactly what you’re after. Best of all, it starts at $249 for the 40mm Wi-Fi / GPS model, which is $30 less than the previous generation’s baseline cost. Opting for cellular bumps the starting price up to $299 for the 40mm size (44mm adds $20 to each configuration). You can purchase an Apple Watch SE (2022) from a variety of retailers, including Apple, Best Buy, Amazon, and more.
We haven’t seen any deals on this model yet, unless you count that generation-to-generation price cut that I just mentioned. However, we will be updating this piece with any notable discounts we come across. If you’re cool with getting the last-gen model, Amazon has the 40mm-sized GPS / Wi-FI SE for $199, which is a total of $80 off.
The new SE for 2022 borrows a few features from the Series 8, including the same chipset and Crash Detection feature, but it’s an otherwise subtle upgrade from the last-gen SE.
Join our over 48,000 followers, and keep up with our best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
While all of the Apple Watch models and colorways covered here are encased in aluminum (with the exception of the Ultra, which has a titanium build), Apple does make a more premium range built out of stainless steel and titanium. These offerings are functionally and aesthetically similar to their aluminum counterparts, with slightly refined colors and finishings — polished for the stainless steel and brushed for the titanium. However, they start at much steeper prices of $749 and above. They, too, can often be found on sale, but they’re never discounted as low as the standard base models, so we don’t include them here.
/ Sign up for Verge Deals to get deals on products we’ve tested sent to your inbox daily.
/ Sign up for Verge Deals to get deals on products we’ve tested sent to your inbox daily.
The Verge is a vox media network
© 2022 Vox Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved
Best cheap Apple Watch deals October 2022 – The Verge
By Cameron FaulknerSheena Vasani