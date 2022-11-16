Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra Problems, Bugs, and Issues Tracker – DealNTech

Mehtab Ansari Mobiles

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra in February 2022. These smartphones are one of Samsung’s highest-end devices, which many people buy. They are packed with high-end specs and features, but they’re not without their fair share of problems and issues.

You’re not alone if you’re having trouble with your Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra. In this roundup, we’ll track all known issues with Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones and provide updates as new information becomes available.

We’ve already seen several reports about problems with the Galaxy S22 series, ranging from battery life issues to screen flickering. And while some of these problems can be addressed with software updates, others require a trip to your local Samsung service centre.

Here’s a look at all of the known issues with the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, and we’ll continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

One of the most common complaints about the Galaxy S22 series is its poor battery life. Some users report that, after updating to One UI 5, their phones only last for about 3-4 hours on a single charge, even with light usage.

There are a few potential causes of this issue, and a combination of factors likely is to blame. The battery life issue may be caused by a problem with the phone’s power management system, which can be addressed with a software update.



Workaround:

You can try disabling some of the phone’s features and applications to see if that improves battery life. You can also check our dedicated article on the same. Lastly, we recommend keeping an eye on Samsung’s support pages for updates.

One of the most annoying bugs is the Google feedback form popping up now and then. Users are frustrated to see the feedback form pop up every other minute on their smartphones.



Workaround:

It turns out that the issue is related to Google Messages and Samsung Messages apps. Follow these steps to fix this issue.

If your Galaxy S22’s GPS is not working, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Many users have been reporting this issue.

If you’re a Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra owner, and your GPS is not working, you’re not alone. Several users report their GPS is not working correctly, and Samsung has yet to acknowledge the issue.

One user said the issue started after the latest software update, while another said the problem had been there since they got the phone. There’s no apparent reason for this, but it affects many people.

Workaround:

Make sure your location services are turned on and use high-accuracy mode. If that doesn’t work, try restarting your phone.

Hopefully, Samsung will acknowledge the issue soon and roll out a fix. In the meantime, these workarounds should help you get by.

Some users report problems with the Galaxy S22 series’ cameras, including poor image quality, inconsistent HDR, limited dynamic range, and lag when taking photos. These issues appear to be affecting all three phone models and seem to be related to the phone’s software. MKBHD also addressed the issue in his S22 Ultra review.

Workaround:

A software update will likely be able to address the camera issues, so we recommend keeping an eye on Samsung’s support pages for updates. In the meantime, you can try clearing the cache of the camera application to see if that improves performance.

Since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, there have been reports of Wi-Fi connectivity issues. Some users have found that their devices will not connect to Wi-Fi networks or that the connection is slow and unreliable. Some users can connect to Wi-Fi, but the phone shows “No Internet Connection.”



Samsung has not yet addressed the issue, and users are still waiting for an official fix. In the meantime, you can try the following workarounds to fix this issue temporarily.

Workarounds:

There are a few potential workarounds for this issue. First, ensure that the Wi-Fi network you are trying to connect to is working correctly. If it is, try restarting your device. If that doesn’t work, try forgetting the Wi-Fi network and reconnecting.

If you’re still having trouble, there are a few settings you can adjust that may improve your connection.

Several Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra owners have been reporting slow charging speeds, with the phone taking an excessively long time to charge up even when connected to a fast charger.

This appears to be an issue with the phone’s battery management system, as when the phone is connected to a charger with a lower wattage, it charges fine. However, when using a charger with a higher wattage, the phone seems to struggle to charge up at the same speed.

These were some workarounds you can try to fix the slow charging issue. Hopefully, Samsung can launch a software update that fixes this issue permanently.

Several users have also reported the internal storage error where the storage is shown as 0B / 0B. A simple restart fixes the issue, but it pops up again after some time.

Samsung has not yet acknowledged the issue, and users are still waiting for an official fix. In the meantime, you can try the following workaround.

Workaround:

It turns out that Samsung has deactivated access to media storage with the update. To fix this:

However, if you’re still having trouble, you can try resetting your device to factory settings. This will erase all your data, so back up anything important first.

Apart from the bugs and issues discussed above, there are many other issues with the Galaxy S22 series. Here is a run-down of most of them.

Most of these issues remain unacknowledged by Samsung. However, we hope that Samsung takes heed and fixes these issues as soon as possible. If you face any other issues on your Galaxy S22 phone, write them in the comments section below, and we will add them here.



Matt Walberg

one UI 5 Home keeps crashing over and over. Clearing the cache or restarting phone doesn’t work.

Patrick Gale De Jesus

storage keeps saying its full. but its not. and all the pictures in my album cannot be viewed

Brad Easley

no sound from either speakers

ROBERT RICH

Can’t answer incoming calls. Phone answer icon not working

