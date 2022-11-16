The best deals on Apple iPads you can get right now – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Kaylyn McKenna, Lily Rose
August 3, 2022 / 10:28 AM / Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
In the market for a new iPad? Well, the good news is the popular tablet computers are on sale right now at Amazon and Walmart. We found the best discounts on the iPad Air, iPad Pro and iPad Mini you can get right now.
Top products in this article:
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB), $299 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB), $679 (reduced from $749)
Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $799)
An iPad is a great computing choice, no matter if you’re an Apple die-hard or a newbie buying your first tablet. It’s useful for reading e-books, drawing digital art, browsing the internet and streaming your favorite shows. You can even add a Bluetooth keyboard, and use an iPad as a portable laptop. (The powerful iPad Pro, in particular, is well-suited for this.) Apple iPad tablets support most iPhone apps and features, including Apple TV+ and Apple Books.
Note: Apple iPad prices tend to vary by color, the amount of memory storage, and connectivity (i.e., you can buy a version that only connects via Wi-Fi, or one that connects via either Wi-Fi or cellular service). To make things easy on you, we’ve highlighted one sale price for each item ahead.
Find these iPads on sale now at Amazon and Walmart.
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $300 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (silver), $429 (reduced from $479)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle’s on sale on Amazon, too.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $369 (reduced from $398)
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $559 (reduced from $599)
The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the space gray model (pictured) with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $409 (reduced from $459)
Amazon has a wider range of inventory — and a good deal — on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.
Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB), $617 (reduced from $649)
Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you’re craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.
Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $700 (reduced from $799)
Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)
Once you’ve found the perfect iPad, be sure to protect it with a top-rated cover. Here are top-rated accessories for the Apple iPad, including the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Smart Folio cover. And while they’re not on sale right now, they’re worth a look for Apple fans.
The Apple Pencil is designed for drawing or writing on the Apple iPad. The second-generation device is the latest Apple Pencil. It is compatible with all the latest models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini.
Apple Pencil 2, $129
The older, first-generation Apple Pencil is also available at Amazon.
Apple Pencil, $99
If you want to add a keyboard to your iPad, consider Apple’s Magic Keyboard. It connects to the iPad through Bluetooth.
Apple Magic Keyboard, $99
The Apple Smart Folio protects the front and back of your iPad. When you open the Smart Folio, your iPad will automatically wake. Smart Folio covers are available for all sizes and models of the Apple iPad. Prices may vary by color. The prices listed below are for the purple cover.
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro (12.9″) (English lavender), $99
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (10.9″) (English lavender), $79
Apple Smart Folio for iPad mini (8.3″) (English lavender), $59
Shop more on-sale Apple products from Amazon.
Right now on Amazon, save up to 16% on select colors of the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm) (green), $335 (regularly $399)
Save on select colors of the larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm) (midnight), $360 after coupon (regularly $429)
The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, it’s 12% off on Amazon.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $87 (regularly $99)
Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more compact, better-fitting design. They’re also lauded for their great sound quality. But all this quality comes at a steep price — specifically $250. That’s why the deal we found at Amazon is a big one.
Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These Siri-compatible headphones feature 20 hours of listening.
Choose from five colors on Amazon; sale prices vary. We found the best deal on the pink headphones (pictured).
Apple AirPods Max (pink), $479 (regularly $549)
Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Right now on Amazon, save 12% on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16 GB of unified memory, and 512 GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.
With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.
16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,199 (regularly $2,499)
Enjoy a discount on Amazon right now on this 2021 Apple TV 4K streaming device with 32 GB of memory storage.
2021 Apple TV (32 GB), $120 (reduced from $179)
First published on July 12, 2022 / 4:31 AM
Out of millions of books and dozens of genres, there is one story that sticks out for Brooklynites and beyond who visit one of the nation’s largest library systems.
A security guard tried to subdue the attacker with a baton but then shot him and he was declared dead at a hospital, police said.
The judge’s 17-year-run with the show will come to an end next week as he wants to spend more time with his family.
“Evidence indicates that this was a targeted attack,” police said.
“It is simply devastating, and so many people are hurting right now,” the police department said in a statement.
Some workers may be tempted to overhaul their retirement fund after a dismal year. Resist the urge, say financial planners.
Between the toll of the pandemic, an aging workforce and an aging population in need of more care, the shortage is only getting worse.
City’s subways may soon seem more appealing to budget-conscious commuters, as hiring a driver will soon cost more.
Black Friday deals are plentiful. Here are key elements to consider before you buy.
“Far too many children have lost their lives due to NHTSA’s outdated seatback safety standard,” said Sen. Ed Markey, who led the effort.
Republicans are projected to win a minimum of 217 seats now, just one short of the 218 needed for the majority.
Allison talks with host Michael Morell about Xi’s plan for China, the negative consequences of bellicose rhetoric and how Taiwan could potentially trigger a war between the U.S. and China.
Thomas Caldwell – one of five defendants currently on trial – testified in his own defense during the high-profile proceedings on Tuesday.
“This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” Ivanka Trump posted on Instagram.
He enters the race saddled with personal and professional legal battles that have not yet been resolved.
Between the toll of the pandemic, an aging workforce and an aging population in need of more care, the shortage is only getting worse.
The Food and Drug Administration is warning of an increase in accidental child overdoses from prescription cough medicine. The FDA says more than 4,500 got sick from cough suppressant Tessalon between 2010 and 2018. At least six children died.
Nurses are considered the backbone of the U.S. health care system, but there’s an unprecedented shortage. The U.S. needs more than 200,000 new registered nurses every year until 2030 to meet the demand. Norah O’Donnell reports.
Most of the United States’ more than 107,000 overdose deaths in 2021 involved opioids.
In a scathing letter obtained by CBS News, ousted CEO Kyle Robertson demands access to “books and records” to investigate whether the company violated the law
NATO’s secretary general says the missile “hasn’t changed our fundamental assessment of the threat against NATO allies.”
A specially trained dog detected a suspicious package at a mail delivery company in Sinaloa — home to the drug cartel of the same name.
Prosecutors said the actor would be charged over “a number of sexual assaults against one man,” bringing the total number of charges against him in the U.K. to 11.
The company operating the tanker, which is owned by an Israeli billionaire, said there were no reports of injuries or significant leaks.
Before Tuesday’s announcement, Texas officials had already bused more than 13,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago.
The judge’s 17-year-run with the show will come to an end next week as he wants to spend more time with his family.
“Un Verano Sin Ti” has become the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for Album of the Year.
Fans of Taylor Swift crashed the Ticketmaster website as presale tickets to her first tour in five years went on sale. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.
Prosecutors said they were not proceeding with the counts involving one accuser, a move that seemed likely when the accuser was left out of opening statements.
Swifties impatiently waiting to get their hands on tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras tour may have to wait a little longer.
NASA will try again to launch its new moon rocket. After several delays, the Artemis 1 mission is scheduled to blast off early Wednesday.
Musk said he wants “free speech” to flourish on Twitter. But when an employee disagreed with the CEO, he tweeted, “He’s fired.”
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
Her comments came days after President Biden said the acquisition was “worth being looked at” on national security grounds.
Apple CEO Tim Cook reflected on his own experience hiking “out in places where there is no service” when discussing the new safety feature.
After a series of delays, the 322-foot-tall Artemis moon rocket finally blasted off with an eruption of white-hot fire and an earth-shaking roar
NASA will try again to launch its new moon rocket. After several delays, the Artemis 1 mission is scheduled to blast off early Wednesday.
As climate change and wildfires deplete tree populations across the U.S., a team of expert horticulturists is using cloning technology to replant redwoods and sequoias and save their genetic material. CBS Chicago’s Charlie De Mar has more.
High winds caused a thin strip of caulk-like material known as RTV to delaminate and pull away from the base of the crew capsule’s protective nose cone at the top of the rocket.
The historian says Carson, whose writings helped spur the environmental movement of the ’60s, should be remembered by voters – and politicians – who need to understand climate change is the primary challenge of our own time.
A security guard tried to subdue the attacker with a baton but then shot him and he was declared dead at a hospital, police said.
A specially trained dog detected a suspicious package at a mail delivery company in Sinaloa — home to the drug cartel of the same name.
“Evidence indicates that this was a targeted attack,” police said.
“It is simply devastating, and so many people are hurting right now,” the police department said in a statement.
“He is a fighter,” Brenda Hollins said of her son Mike, who is in critical but stable condition.
After a series of delays, the 322-foot-tall Artemis moon rocket finally blasted off with an eruption of white-hot fire and an earth-shaking roar
If all goes well, the SLS rocket will send an unpiloted Orion capsule on a nearly monthlong journey to circle the moon and return to Earth.
NASA will try again overnight to launch the Artemis rocket on a flight around the moon. Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer for the Franklin Institute, joins CBS News to explain why the launch has been delayed and what the mission aims to accomplish.
Engineers concluded hurricane-damaged insulation poses no credible threat to the $4.1 billion rocket.
High winds caused a thin strip of caulk-like material known as RTV to delaminate and pull away from the base of the crew capsule’s protective nose cone at the top of the rocket.
These books have been banned at schools and libraries. Why?
From Abigail to Zoe, see how your favorites rank.
Where does your favorite rank?
“Bull,” “The Walking Dead,” even Ellen — here’s what, and who, is leaving your TV.
On Nov. 11, 2012, Jake Nolan accompanied his psychiatrist cousin to a NYC Home Depot where she purchased a sledgehammer; 24 hours later, it became a key piece of evidence in a crime that ended with Nolan and her ex-lover in the hospital.
Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he is running for president again in 2024. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett reports from Mar-a-Lago on the former president’s announcement.
Trump announces 2024 presidential bid; Who is best equipped to run against Trump?
President Biden spoke briefly from Indonesia about a missile that crossed into Poland, apparently killing two people. Mr. Biden said there was preliminary information indicating the missile may not have been fired from Russia, but that he would not say anything definitively until a full investigation is complete.
It took just days for the cryptocurrency exchange FTX to go from a $32 billion dollar business to bankruptcy. CBS News’ John Dickerson sits down with with Darian Woods, co-host of NPR’s “The Indicator from Planet Money,” to discuss this major market shift.
A federal judge has blocked the U.S. from using a public health authority, known as Title 42, to expel migrants. The policy was invoked by the Trump administration in 2020 to control the spread of COVID-19. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined CBS News’ John Dickerson to discuss.
Copyright ©2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
The best deals on Apple iPads you can get right now – CBS News
Watch CBS News