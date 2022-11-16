Prime Day 2022: 4 air fryer deals from Instant, Cosori and more – NBC News

Follow Select
For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— ends today and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.
Whether you’re looking for a healthier alternative to deep-frying or just want to simplify your cooking routine, Amazon is offering notable discounts on all kinds of air fryers, from convection to basket-style to those with toaster ovens, grills and more during the Prime Early Access Sale. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best fall Prime Day deals and sales on air fryers live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers.
Below, we’re sharing the best deals from the Prime Early Access Sale on air fryers based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.
The Cosori, one of Amazon’s top-selling air fryer brands, made our list of the best air fryers. This 10-quart model is capable of feeding up to seven people, this Cosori model has 14 colling functions and can be operated from your smartphone.It comes with a crisper plate, crumb tray, two dehydrating racks, a wire rack and an air-fry basket, all dishwasher-safe.
From the makers of the Instant Pot, this is not only an air fryer that reheats, bakes, roasts and dehydrates but an indoor grill as well. The heat is delivered through the bottom of the unit, so your food ends up with perfect grill marks, says the brand. It also comes with an odor-reducing carbon filter to reduce any fume smells. Includes a grill plate, air fry basket and tray and also has a digital message display to guide you through cooking.
This 5-quart air fryer is also a rotisserie and dehydrator and can accommodate meals for large families. It has eight cooking functions—for French fries, pork chops, shrimp, steak, fish, roasted whole chicken and drumsticks—and is designed with knobs rather than a digital display to set temperature and cook time.
At only 2.6 pounds, according to Dash, this compact air fryer is great for apartments and smaller kitchens and portable enough to take camping or RV travel. It comes in a trendy teal color and features an auto-shutoff to prevent overcooking, along with a cool-touch handle.
One of the best air fryers of 2022, according to Select experts, the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart Air Fryer is a convection oven-style air fryer with two racks to maximize cooking space. It has a touchscreen to set the temperature and cook time and has seven different functions, from air frying to dehydrating. It comes with a drip pan, cooking trays and a rotisserie spit that you can throw in the dishwasher, too.
The 15.5-quart air fryer ranges in temperature from 50° to 425°F and can grill burgers, chicken and vegetables all at the same time, making it ideal for bigger family meals. It has four different rack positions and 100 pre-programmed menu presets for grilling, air frying, baking, broiling, roasting, dehydrating, reheating, defrosting, toasting and more, says Nuwave. Plus, you can save up to 50 of your own preferred recipes by preprogramming them into the digital display.
Here are the best air fryer sales on Amazon right now during the October Prime Day event that we think you’ll want to know about.
Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.
Barbara Booth is a former CNBC reporter whose work spans a wide range of business and social topics, including work/life issues, international business and personal finance. In addition to CNBC, her work has been seen in USA Today, Huffington Post, Yahoo Finance, HerMoney, and for various television news programs including the Nightly Business Report.
© 2022 SELECT | All rights reserved. The use of this website means that you accept the confidentiality regulations and the conditions of service.
Prime Day 2022: 4 air fryer deals from Instant, Cosori and more – NBC News
Follow Select