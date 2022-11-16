Madonna has made a strange and bizarre Instagram confession that has shocked her fans! – Marca

Editions:

En/lifestyle/celebrities

She posted a cryptic message that has caused controversy

Madonna has never been stranger to controversy, but there are some that have gone too far or are too bizarre to go unnoticed. The most recent one has to do with a very strange “confession” she made through her Instagram account.

She confessed that he has never had circumcision, which has caused a lot of strangeness because it is a surgery that is performed on the male genitals, usually after birth, to remove the foreskin of the penis.

“I have a confession to make” the 64-year-old Queen of Pop wrote on a black screen via her Instagram story.

Then, with apparently nothing in common, she posted several selfies in which she wears pink sunglasses, a yellow and black top, as well as a transparent blue skirt. She also appears drinking white wine.

“I wasn’t circumzised [sic]“, she noted in her stories.

The last image shows her removing her skirt and placing it around her head, as if trying to symbolize the circumcision operation.

Recently, the once ‘material girl’ has posted controversial things on TikTok, such as a video in which she apparently come out as gay. All these comments have caused strangeness and concern among her fans.

“Please leave the face, unrecognizable :(,” one fan wrote to her. “What have you done to Madonna? Where is she?” wrote another.

“Sorry… but this looks scary. You were beautiful just the way you were. Sad that so many women fall victim to wanting to look 20 forever and go overboard with fillers and surgery,” another sentenced.

Since months ago, when she uploaded a video on TikTok in which she did not look like herself, fans flooded her account with messages showing their concern and comparing her to other network personalities who are known to have undergone countless plastic surgeries.

At the time of publication, the IG story is no longer available, but many fans believe it is some kind of publicity for the 30th anniversary of her album Erotica.

© Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.

Follow us

source