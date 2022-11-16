Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Stock: Do Analysts Think You Should Buy? – InvestorsObserver

Wall Street is positive on Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN). On average, analysts give the stock a Buy rating. The average price target is $52.187, which means analysts expect the stock to add by 48.09% over the next twelve months. That average ranking earns the stock an Analyst Rating of 34, which is better than 34% of stocks based on data compiled by InvestorsObserver.



Wall Street analysts are rating RIVN a Buy today.

Why are Analyst Ratings Important?

Fundamental research of the underlying health of a company can be an extremely useful resource when making investment decisions. Analysts observe growth prospects and forecasted earnings of companies to gain a comprehensive view of particular industries. This data allows traders to react before numbers are officially reported. InvestorsObserver takes the ratings from these analysts and percentile ranks those aveages. This allows you to compare stocks extensively and in more detail than the common buy/hold/sell ratings.



What’s Happening With Rivian Automotive Inc Stock Today?

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) stock is trading at $35.24 as of 10:29 AM on Tuesday, Nov 15, an increase of $0.86, or 2.52% from the previous closing price of $34.38. The stock has traded between $33.92 and $35.34 so far today. Volume today is less active than usual. So far 6,883,322 shares have traded compared to average volume of 15,778,978 shares. Click Here to get the full Stock Report for Rivian Automotive Inc stock.

