Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro fall to a new all-time low – Yahoo News

If you’ve been waiting on a sale for Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro, that patience has paid off. Amazon is offering them at the lowest price we’ve seen yet, $230 or $19 (8 percent) off the regular $249 price tag. While not an enormous price cut, it’s a great deal on Apple’s best wireless ANC buds, considering they only came out in September.

While they don’t look too different from the original AirPods Pro, the new models have some notable improvements that helped them garner a solid 88 score in our Engadget review. The biggest change is the new H2 chip that delivers improved noise cancellation and longer battery life. Audio quality is also improved, as is integration with Apple products, letting you switch seamlessly between an iPhone and MacBook, for example. They also come with new touch controls for easier operation.

They’re not perfect, as battery life could still be better despite the improvements from before, and the touch controls take a while to master. Also, they’re really designed for Apple products, so Android users might need to look elsewhere. Still, the 2022 AirPods Pro are some highly desirable wireless ANC earbuds and this is the best price we’ve seen to date.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Find out where to get the lowest prices on AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max products.

Kim Kardashian has become a poster child for embracing root regrowth. We've seen her casually…

The website's Cyber Monday offering gives you the chance to buy two annual memberships for the price of one either to gift or to split with a friend.

Kardashian, 42, was presented with the Baby2Baby Gala "Giving Tree Award" over the weekend

Get cozy and save serious cash with our top 10 picks, from cardigans and cowl necks to colorblocked cuties.

Eric Frohnhoefer, a staff software engineer at Twitter, publicly disagreed with Elon Musk about the social platform's performance on Android devices.

The cryptocurrency industry is currently going through an unprecedented crisis after the bankruptcy of the FTX exchange.

We've scoured the interwebs for the best tech deals. Some of these deals sound too good to be true (but they are very, very real).

This best-selling Dell laptop was originally $1,000 and is now 69% off on Amazon. Hurry – this deal won't last long!

Up to 7 million North Koreans use cell phones daily, and WiFi networks have sharply expanded in recent years as the mobile devices increasingly became a key tool for market activity in the isolated country, U.S. researchers said on Tuesday. Martyn Williams and Natalia Slavney of the Washington-based Stimson Center's 38 North programme say their latest study on digital communications in North Korea, which included an analysis of satellite imagery and a survey of about 40 defectors who fled the North between 2017 and 2021, shows a stable rise in cellular subscribers. Since 3G network services began in 2008, the number of users has risen to 6.5 million to 7 million, more than a quarter of North Korea's 25 million population, the researchers said.

(Bloomberg) — Twitter Inc. has implemented another freeze on software code, meaning that new products and features can’t be shipped unless they are critical, according to three people familiar with the plans. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up

Through the years, people have tried to pinpoint which cryptocurrencies are the best to buy at which time. Historically, the crypto market has performed at its best during the Autumn period of the year.

The $391.5 million settlement marks an end to a four-year investigation into allegations of misleading data collection practices.

This week it was reported that the firm is planning to cut 10,000 jobs, around 3% of its office staff.

The Lucid Air Grand Touring may have a polarizing design, but it boasts some seriously impressive specs. It makes 819 hp and 885 lb-ft of torque while still offering a 516-mile range. You can also upgrade to the Performance version that makes 1,050 hp and 921 lb-ft of torque. But they’re all extremely pricey, with the Air Grand Touring starting at $154,000 and the GT Performance starting at $179,000. If that’s a bit much for your wallet, we’ve got good news: Lucid just introduced two new Air mod

Shop the best Apple Black Friday deals 2022 at Amazon and Walmart. AirPods and MacBooks are the lowest price ever, plus more deals on Apple Watches and iPhones.

When it comes to early Black Friday Samsung deals, so many people are looking for discounts on TVs. After all, there’s no question that Samsung makes some of the best TVs on the market. And if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals ahead of Black Friday 2022, we have excellent news. Samsung is offering … The post Samsung Early Black Friday deals: 9 promos that seem too good to be true appeared first on BGR.

No need to wait until after Thanksgiving! Black Friday starts now at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and other retailers. Here’s a rundown of deals to shop.

Your phone’s lock screen is supposed to be a safeguard against the world (and accidental unlocks in your pocket). When it’s locked, your phone can’t be opened without either the passcode, a face scan, or a fingerprint. If you lose your phone or someone snatches it from you, you can rest assured they won’t be able to do anything with it. Except right now they can, thanks to a recently discovered vulnerability allowing anyone to bypass an Android device’s lock screen.

In the financial sector, cryptocurrencies are one of the most popular investments. The crypto market might also be very complicated for novice traders. The high volatility, accessibility, and platform navigation are some challenges that inexperienced crypto traders face.

source