Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Look Inside Journey of Water Inspired by 'Moana' Construction Site – WDW News Today

A new post on the official Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account gave a closer look inside construction on the Journey of Water, inspired by “Moana” at EPCOT.

The images shared include photos of workers surveying the site and sculpting rockwork for the future water-centric attraction. The Journey of Water will be something of a return to edutainment for EPCOT, right at the heart of the park in World Celebration.

The copy from Walt Disney Imagineering reads “Work continues to ramp up in the World Nature and World Celebration neighborhoods of EPCOT. Our Imagineers are always looking to add and refine the smallest details when bringing these experiences and spaces to life in our parks. We look forward to the opening of these new areas – including CommuniCore Plaza, CommuniCore Hall, and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana – to guests in Late 2023!”

We’ve been watching progress here at the Journey of Water since its inception. The space was formerly home to a vast plaza which included Innoventions West, the original Club Cool, a Starbucks, and the iconic Fountain of Nations. Much of that closed in 2019 to make way for what was originally set to be the Journey of Water alongside a multi-storey Festival Center which would serve as a hub for EPCOT’s now-ubiquitous festivals along with providing a premium view of EPCOT’s nighttime spectaculars on World Showcase Lagoon. But the COVID-19 pandemic snarled those plans, serving to cut them down significantly to include a new CommuniCore Hall instead, which uses much of the original Innoventions’ foundation and footprint.

CommuniCore Hall will be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet area, demo kitchen, mixology bar, gallery space, and more. There’s also a stage which can be used for outdoor events. This is all alongside a massive green space appropriately entitled CommuniCore Plaza. This outdoor space will revive two staples of the area prior to its demolition — a massive EPCOT logo as part of the area pavement, and light-up features within the ground similar to those seem prior to the west side’s demolition.

The attraction has started to manifest in a much more visible way these past two months, with rockwork getting painted, water feature testing already underway, and even the future lamp posts for evening lighting already installed. You can take a look above at what the space will eventually look like per concept art.

Journey of Water inspired by “Moana” and CommuniCore Hall are set to open in late 2023, so keep your eyes here on WDWNT as we continue our coverage of their construction. And let us know if you’re excited in the comments below!

I love the epcot wdi team sweetest folks my son was working on his projects they saw this while on break and all came over to talk to him high fives and give him pointers!

