The Best Electric Luxury Cars For Sale in 2022 and 2023 – duPont REGISTRY News

If futuristic automotive luxury is what you want, this is where to look.

The automotive world is rapidly changing, and especially the luxury and performance segments of the industry have taken advantage of the benefits of electric vehicles. Not only are they much friendlier to the environment than their combustion counterparts, but they also offer the potential for increased storage space, near-instantaneous torque delivery, and ample amounts of power and performance. If you’re looking to experience the high-tech and luxurious driving experience that these well-appointed all-electric machines have to offer, keep reading and you’ll be able to check out the best electric luxury cars for sale.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

One of the foremost names in automotive luxury, and one of the first names in the automotive world full-stop, Mercedes-Benz has plenty of experience and expertise when it comes to making a car that treats its driver to the best, and the EQS is just as much of an example. Showing off a new Mercedes-Benz design language for its electric cars, the EQS takes the tried-and-true Mercedes-Benz formula of luxury and brings it to the electric future.

Porsche Taycan

Porsche is one of every automotive enthusiast’s favorite brands because it blends undeniable performance and luxury into a brand with a history that anyone who likes cars knows and loves. With its debut electric offering, the Taycan, it built on all of its appeal with a car available as both a sports sedan and a wagon. It also helps that the Taycan is is efficient, environmentally friendly, fun to drive, luxurious, and irresistibly fast.

GMC Hummer EV

The Hummer is a 2000s automotive icon that has a “love it or hate it” reception in the automotive enthusiast community. Its cartoonish styling and unabashed presence are polarizing, but when GMC reintroduced the Hummer, it turned the well-known gas-guzzling aspect of the vehicle over on its head. The new GMC Hummer EV boasts an all-electric powertrain that delivers incredible torque and power and off-road capability that is rivaled by few other vehicles in the world.

Rivian R1T/R1S

Rivian shook up the electric vehicle world by introducing an electric truck and SUV that was purpose-built to take advantage of EV technology in off-road and adventuring situations. The new Rivian R1S and R1T show off not only the versatility and capability of electric vehicles themselves, but especially the versatility and capability of the Rivian brand, as they feature off-road capability, pampering luxury, and cool, futuristic style.

Tesla Model S Plaid

When it comes to electric cars, Tesla has enjoyed many years of being the brand that first comes to mind. That’s because it was incredibly early to show off the performance potential of electric power, and the same goes for the luxury potential with the iconic Model S. In its Plaid form, the Model S Plaid is more potent than ever, and there are few cars that exist in the world that can even hold a candle to its unthinkable performance.

Audi e-tron

With the introduction of the model in 2018, the e-tron represented Audi diving headfirst into the pool of electric vehicles. Since then, the successful model will be renamed the Audi Q8 e-tron next year when it represents the flagship of Audi’s electric SUV offerings. The model, like all Audis, is capable and luxurious and adding efficient, easy, and futuristic electric power to the typical Audi mix only made it better.

