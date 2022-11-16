Instagram will soon let you save Stories as drafts to edit later – TNW

This article was published on March 25, 2021

Instagram Stories are a great way to share candid moments. I often use that format to show off what songs I’m listening to, or share a picture that might not be “feed worthy”.

Hours later, mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi tweeted a screenshot of how that feature might look on the Instagram interface.

The UI looks simple to use: when you’re doing forming your story, hit the exit button, and the app will ask you to save it as a draft. When you’re posting a new story, you will see a “Drafts” button on the bottom-left corner from where you can access your previously saved stories.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming Story Draft feature in #Instagram ? https://t.co/kA3DeWIIXm pic.twitter.com/CT8ORvIn5R

— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 23, 2021

I’ve not used Instagram’s in-built camera much to date as I usually take photos from a different app and upload them on Stories or on the feed. However, this new draft feature might entice me to use it occasionally when I want to upload Stories with certain effects.

Last year, Snap Inc. revealed its ambition to put the Snap camera on as many apps and devices as possible. Rather than tying users down to an app, the company wants them to try its product in different ways — even if you’re not an active Snapchat user.

Instagram could take some inspiration from that — like it’s done many times before — and start building a camera product people would like to use outside the app. What say, Zuck?

