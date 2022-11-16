Aviatrix announces the release of an NFT online game with a unique loyalty program – European Gaming Industry News

Sports Betting Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 129.3 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Aviatrix announced the release of its homonymic NFT online crash-game to soon become available in online casinos in Europe, Asia, Latam and Africa. The first partner to showcase the game at their website is Pin-Up.Casino, with many more to follow in the near future.

The new game contains popular crash mechanics, however it has unusual features that set it apart from many other online games and has a potential to change the future of online gaming. Aviatrix has already received 2 Awards from prominent industry organizations such as ‘Unique Selling Point’ from Sigma Balkans and CIS as well as ‘Hackathon Winner’ of Binance Smart Chain.

The game has an uncommon NFT-based lifetime loyalty program. Players use their own aircraft which are NFTs. An NFT is something that has recently exploded in popularity. It is a part of a blockchain with a unique ID that distinguishes it from other NFTs. In our game it will allow users to move their game assets from one operator to another and trade them in the built-in marketplace in the near future. NFT integration is designed in such a manner that it will not affect those players, who are either not interested or are not familiar with the notion of NFT and blockchain.

Besides the NFT feature, game assets can be customized by selecting the color of the airplane body and parts. Also, players get access to various aircraft models and have a chance to participate in daily prize tournaments. While playing they can also see planes of other participants and their actions in the background.

Aviatrix makes use of Artificial Intelligence solutions to analyze thousands of casino games to see which features are most popular among players in order to embed those features in the product.

“Our outstanding development team has done a great job in just one year developing this new and innovative game with many features that are going to attract numerous fans of regular online games,” said Vladislav Artemyev, CEO of Aviatrix.

In the coming days Aviatrix will start rolling out the game at the websites of all other partners in the mentioned regions.

YAHAHA, the community focussed user-generated content (UGC) games and entertainment platform, has announced it has secured a Series A+ investment of $40m to continue to grow its player experience. The funding will be used to improve the platform on every level, from content to events and competitions. With 100,000 users flocking to the platform since its Early Alpha launch in April, players can look forward to a host of new features, game modes, additional genres, and more, as the continuously evolving platform launches itself to new heights. Players can enjoy thousands of cross-platform high-definition games and social spaces that allow them to jump in anywhere and instantly interact in real-time for free, with no download required, seamlessly realizing their dreams in a digital reality.

A vocal champion of democratizing 3D game development, YAHAHA’s community of creators ranges from indie studios to students, to hobbyists and players. One of the core tenets of YAHAHA is that anyone can make 3D content, and its tools make it easy for anyone with a creative mindset to make quality cross-platform experiences for players to explore. YAHAHA makes creating a game or social space as easy as drag and drop, with extensive templates, toolkits and easy-to-use tutorials. This evolving stream of content gives players an array of unique and bespoke gaming experiences, created by a dedicated community of game lovers.

Dual-Headquartered in Finland and Shanghai, YAHAHA was founded in 2020 by an expert group of Unity veterans. YAHAHA’s thriving ecosystem invites players to take part in games and socialise with friends in real time, in worlds that have been crafted by its growing community of talented creators. There are infinite opportunities with YAHAHA – and with this new round of funding, players can expect more high-quality experiences in both the racing and shooting genres, which are being made possible for the very first time.

Chris Zhu, CEO at YAHAHA, said: “We’ve seen fantastic growth in YAHAHA throughout the Early Alpha stage, with over 100,000 people signing up. We are building on a strong foundation of talented creators, and bespoke, expertly crafted games, experiences and social worlds for players to enjoy.

“A litany of opportunities await us in the virtual world, and we want to be on the cutting edge of it with YAHAHA. To do this, it’s imperative we continue investing in our platform and in the community that got us to where we are right now. We are welcoming more players, and continuing to pioneer by investing in our platform and by building relationships with brands that share our values. Together, we will make YAHAHA the go-to platform for players to enjoy user-created multiplayer games and to socialize with friends in real time.”

Determined to fully support its community, YAHAHA hosts frequent in-platform events where creators can win real cash prizes. These events act as a way to mobilize the community to create experiences around specific criteria, which have seen great success in the platform’s Early Alpha stage. With this investment, YAHAHA hopes to take these events further, with game jams and Creator Houses to continue fostering a community of creators.

YAHAHA was founded by Chris Zhu (CEO), Pengfei Zhang (COO) and Hao Min (CTO) to give creators the tools to unleash their creative talents on a new digital frontier. This investment follows a previous Series A raise of $50 million, taking total funding secured by YAHAHA to almost $100 million in two years.

Kudos Labs announced plans of building a new groundbreaking community focused gaming and technology rewards platform. Created for gamers, by gamers, its mission is to allow everyone in the community, regardless of platform or genre, to connect and receive rewards. Points can be earned through shopping, playing games, watching content or simply being part of the Kudos Labs community, and then exchanged for highly desired rewards as a gamer..

Aiming to disrupt the existing siloed gaming ecosystem, the new rewards platform will adopt a community first approach. Rewards will be carefully curated to deliver real value to gamers, including things like V-Bucks for Fortnite or CS:GO skins, exclusives, new headsets, a fully customized PC, early access to certain games or money can’t buy experiences – such as the recent LEC community demo party which took place in Malmö in September with some of the biggest names in League of Legend. Kudos Labs wants to make everything you dream of as a gamer come true.

Wasae Imran (Co-Founder and Co-CEO) will be presenting at the Startup Studio at Slush 2022, the world’s leading startup event, on November 17, 2022. Fidan will be showcasing more of the platform to business leaders, investors and 4,600 other startup founders.

Kudos Labs has already secured partnerships with high profile organizations within the tech, ecommerce and gaming industries, giving gamers the chance to earn points through shopping from the likes of: HBO Max, Philips, Lenovo, Lacoste, Nike, Wolt, gaming marketplaces Eneba, Samsung and GOG. With over hundreds of brands that users can earn rewards on and over hundreds of rewards to claim, Kudos Labs is a universal gaming rewards platform for everyone in the community.

The platform was founded by tech and gaming industry leaders Fidan Gutaj (Former Head of Sales Video Network at ESL and co-founder of Charge.gg), Wasae Imran (Former Global Head at ESL and co-founder of Five Vectors) and Pedro Oliveira (Creator of the Baron Bot – the biggest League of Legends tool on Discord, and Former Lead Engineer at DojoMadness). They have already been joined by other industry experts from Dreamhack, Green Man Gaming and others on their journey. As well as a wealth of diverse expertise spanning publishers to top-tier esports leagues to Discord, those at the helm of the company also bring a great deal of passion and first-hand experience, having been gamers their entire lives and avid nerds on collecting points from several non-gaming reward programs.

Wasae Imran, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Kudos Labs says: “ We believe that the time, engagement and purchases gamers do should be valued and rewarded accordingly. We have made it our mission to connect the multitude of disparate platforms, technologies, games and in-game currencies with our exclusive reward recipe. That’s our goal; to make gaming an even more exciting and rewarding space, for all stakeholders involved, from users to partners.”

Kudos Labs has raised €4 million from a variety of investors for the platform – including firstminute capital, Icebreaker Ventures, J12 Ventures, with angel investments from Former Ventures Director at Visa Mark Pettit, a senior executive from PayPal Ventures, VP at ESL & 4 Media Network Founder Issam El Ghouzafi and League-M Group.

Sam Endacott, Partner at firstminute capital says: “Kudos is on a mission to create the infrastructure at the intersection of gaming, ecom and fintech, leveraging built-in shopping, gamification and a unique reward store directly integrated into where gamers hangout, such as Discord and Twitch. We believe that now is the right time to create a layer for this ecosystem given the momentum in gaming, and the rise of influencers in the space. We are excited to play a part in their journey to change the gaming world, elevate the community and connect different industries together in a new way.”

Indo-Futuristic battle royale Indus will have its second playtest test this November. Developed by Pune-based SuperGaming, Indus is slated for mobile, PC, and consoles. The community will be able to play the game on November 19 and 20 at Comic Con Bengaluru.

“Indus is at a stage where within the dev teams we are able to play it in-house regularly, complete with all the feedback from our first community playtest in it,” says SuperGaming co-founder and CEO Roby John. “Now we want to open it up to all of you to try it out — bugs, glitches, and all. Your feedback will help us build a better game.”

This is the second time the community will be given access to Indus following the first community playtest held in August of this year. This is an invite-only event so sign up for access via this form.

During the community playtest, players will get access to the latest build of Indus and play a few rounds of the game with the developers and fellow community members. Here are some of the changes compared to the first community playtest held in August:

Players will be able to share their thoughts on various aspects of the game and impact the direction of how SuperGaming crafts its most ambitious title yet. If invited, players get an Indus Battle Kit. It’s a collection of collector-grade memorabilia made to celebrate SuperGaming’s community and how games are built through collaboration.

This is inline with how SuperGaming has crafted its biggest hits — MaskGun and Silly Royale. Popular multiplayer shooter MaskGun has amassed over 65 million players since its launch.

This is due to a relentless focus on putting its players first with consistent community collaborations, even leading to some of its biggest community members featuring in-game as well as celebrating India-specific events like Diwali.

Similarly, the recently released social deduction game Silly Royale has over 22 million players in no small part thanks to regular community and content creator initiatives. The company hopes to do the same with Indus.

SuperGaming fans keen to attend this playtest will need to register on this link. Limited entries available. The announcement of the selected attendees of the event would be made available via email or phone notifications.

source