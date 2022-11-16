Bugatti Mistral top speed, Rivian R2 delays: Car News Headlines – Motor Authority

After Bugatti ceases production of the Chiron in the coming year, the automaker will switch to building the Mistral, a roadster sharing its underpinnings with the Chiron, and confirmed to be the last Bugatti with the mighty W-16 engine. Bugatti has designed the Mistral to go faster than 261 mph, and perhaps even faster than the 265.6-mph land speed record for an open-top car.

Rivian will follow up its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck with smaller, more affordable models based on a new platform dubbed R2. The first of the R2-based models was due in 2025 but Rivian has pushed back the launch to the following year. The R2 models are expected to sell in much higher volumes than the R1 models, as Rivian plans to sell them globally.

A Ferrari Formula 1 car raced by Michael Schumacher has just sold at auction for almost $15 million. The price is almost double the previous highest amount for a Schumacher F1 car, and a new record for an F1 car from the modern era.

You’ll find these stories and more in today’s car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Porsche 911 review

Flyin’ Miata done swapping LS V-8s into the Mazda MX-5 Miata

Subaru likely won’t build EVs in the US, citing labor costs

SsangYong exits insolvency following acquisition by KG Group

2023 Jeep Wagoneer review

2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix preview

Bollinger commercial EVs will use batteries from Michigan’s ONE

