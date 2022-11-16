Expand your iPad Pro’s ports for $60 before Black Friday – Engadget

One downside many thin-and-light laptop and tablet users face is the lack of I/O ports, which limits the number of devices you can connect simultaneously. For example, plugging your shiny new M2 iPad Pro into a 4K monitor to use Stage Manager prevents you from using flash storage devices .

You can extend your device’s I/O selection with a USB-C docking station, which typically supports wired headphones, displays and peripherals. So if you’re shopping for a port hub for your laptop or tablet, the 13-in-one docking station by Tech Zebra is on sale for $60 thanks to our early Black Friday sale. Plus, we’re dropping early Black Friday deals every Friday this month on popular items such as this dock, so stay tuned for next week’s discounts.

This 13-in-one docking station provides valuable connections that might be missing on your device. For example, if your mobile editing rig doesn’t have an SD or TF card reader, you can use this hub to connect flash storage cards and import photos and videos. The dock also features four USB-A and two USB-C ports for additional storage solutions such as thumb drives and external SSDs or peripherals like mice and keyboards.

The dock also contains one VGA port for 1080p monitors and two HDMI connectors for 4K displays, allowing you to create a multi-monitor setup. If you want to listen to music as you edit, the 3.5mm jack supports wired headphones so that you don’t have to rely on AirPods or other Bluetooth devices. And finally, the docking station has a gigabit Ethernet input, which could be helpful if your workplace doesn’t have reliable WiFi.

During our Every Day is Black Friday promotion, you can purchase the 13-in-one docking station by Tech Zebra for $60 or 14 percent off. No coupon is necessary to claim this discount, but inventory is limited, so once we run out of stock, it’s gone for good!

Prices subject to change. Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here .

