Ivy Tech Muncie-Henry County to Provide Mac & iPad to Faculty & Students – Towne Post Network

Ivy Tech Community College Muncie-Henry County is working toward a campus-wide technology upgrade that will provide faculty and students with Apple products and services. As part of its efforts to increase student and community success, the campus will provide Mac and iPad to its educators and students, leveraging a common learning platform as part of their student-centered and strengths-focused vision for the Muncie-Henry County campus.

“The best technology, along with professional development, and education-centric apps and resources will help our students receive the maximum benefit from this upgrade,” says Emery Peck, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “We can’t wait to see what they accomplish as more of them move from being consumers of content to innovative creators of content.”

This technology upgrade will be completed in three phases. To empower their employees, faculty and staff will receive new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops this fall and, in the spring, will take part in Apple Professional Learning (APL) training. With the faculty and staff being trained in the use of their new Apple devices, they will be able to empower the students to innovate, create, collaborate and perform at their best levels with this world-class technology in the fall of 2023. Students will be provided with iPad and accessories, including Apple Pencil.

“The investment on the part of our campus will allow for exciting educational endeavors, improved tools and resources for faculty and staff, and an increased opportunity to help our students as we reimagine classrooms, communications and curriculum,” says Chancellor Jeffrey Scott.

“Apple products ‘just work.’ I love how they integrate seamlessly with one another. The look is very similar no matter what device you are using. Most of all I love how long they last. I have a personal MacBook from 2015 that still gets the most recent software updates and still works almost like the first day I bought it,” says Aaron Goodpastor, Associate Professor, and Department Chair of Live and Physical Science for Ivy Tech. “My favorite feature is the trackpad. It is so much more responsive, and you can have several gestures just from the trackpad that allow you to be more productive.”

“As a statewide system, Ivy Tech is excited to have our Muncie campus leading the initial Mac and iPad roll out for this exciting opportunity,” says Matt Etchison, Chief Information Officer of Ivy Tech. “By providing the best tools from Apple for teaching and learning, Ivy Tech is committed to living at the forefront of technology and innovation within the Community College system. This is just the beginning of a tremendous collaboration between Ivy Tech and Apple.”

