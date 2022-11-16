NFTSTAR leads its NFT superstar squad to arrive at The Sandbox ahead of the World Football Championships – Yahoo Finance

NFTSTAR superstar squad will be featured in a Global Sports Village experience in The Sandbox open metaverse developed jointly by The Sandbox and NFTSTAR through a partnership with Web3 company Forj, which includes licensing of unique Bored Ape Yacht Club characters.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Prolific Brazilian player Neymar JR., Asian football superstar Son Heung-Min and Portuguese football legend Luis Figo will all be featured at NFTSTAR’s new residence on The Sandbox, the leading decentralised gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands.

The trio have been exclusively signed by NFTSTAR as part of its multiverse plan to build an integrated global sports metaverse platform for billions of sports fans who also have an affinity for gaming. NFTSTAR intends to engage the global community with regular meet and greets, AMAs, exclusive NFT drops and a virtual sports arena, through a partnership with renowned Web3 brand experience provider Forj, another subsidiary of Animoca Brands.

Abe Ren, Co-Founder of NFTSTAR notes, “We are excited to partner with The Sandbox metaverse as a way to promote our own brand, celebrities and proprietary NFTs. This collaboration allows us to collectively grow the community of sports, esports, and gaming enthusiasts.”

The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. Sebastien Borget, who is Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox says, “Sports are an important part of global culture, and as such it’s a pleasure to welcome NFTSTAR into The Sandbox metaverse as we continue to grow our sports-based experiences and activations.”

As a first step, NFTSTAR enlists Smobler Studios, an investee studio and one of the preferred and official builders of The Sandbox for this partnership.

Loretta Chen, Co-Founder of Smobler Studios elaborates, “This marks the beginning of an exciting adventure that will include avatars, phygital experiences as well as the creation of a Global Sports Space that will expand into fully playable social hub experiences including a Stadium. To better realize our vision, we are collaborating with our partner studio in South Korea, Fac Bros, as well as Forj, a Web3 solutions provider that delivers authenticated digital-first goods such as their Bored Apes to appeal to non-sports fans.”

Harry Liu, CEO of Forj adds, “When it comes to user adoption and growth in the Web3 space, entertainment and sports will be among the most powerful drivers. We are excited to partner with NFTSTAR, The Sandbox and Smobler Studios in creating a truly unique branded experience in the metaverse that pushes the boundaries for fans.”

About NFTSTAR

NFTSTAR, backed by The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY), aims to build the largest sports fandom social platform with a Web3 community connecting global stars and fans. Its vision is to become a digital brand that paves a new way towards sports ecology in Web3 world. By building a community that engages with stars and their fans, NFTSTAR aims to house a GameFi and SocialFi playground for Web3 fans globally. For more information, visit www.nftstar.com and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Instagram, Medium, and Discord.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major IPs and brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO, CryptoKitties, and more. Building on existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.

About Forj

Forj is a subsidiary of Animoca Brands and is at the forefront of NFT technology, bringing together creators and fans from a variety of industries such as music, entertainment, gaming and collectibles. Forj executes each step of the process with a suite of products and services designed to support the entire blockchain ecosystem.

About Smobler Studios

Smobler Studios is a metaverse architecture firm headquartered in Singapore. It is an investee studio of, and a recognized The Sandbox builder. It specializes in world building, brand marketing, IP creation and metaverse development for The Sandbox Game. Smobler Studios also keen on co-creating a diverse ecosystem with a strong academy and phygital experience emphasis. Its recent clients include Mighty Jaxx, 1-Group, The Food Bank Singapore and Tools of Rock NFT amongst others. To learn more, visit www.smoblerstudios.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nftstar-leads-its-nft-superstar-squad-to-arrive-at-the-sandbox-ahead-of-the-world-football-championships-301676582.html

SOURCE The9 Limited

