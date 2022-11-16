UPDATE* Nothing Phone release date – WePC – PC Tech & PC Gaming News

Home » PC Tech & Gaming News » *UPDATE* Nothing Phone release date

The Nothing Phone (1) release date has finally come! Well, at the very least for most specced versions of the phone, those looking for the most highly specced up option will have to wait until August 1st, 2022 (more on this below).

There was a fair bit of confusion regarding the Nothing Phone (1) pre order, due to the unconventional invite-only system the Nothing company originally used, but now the release date has passed, buying the Nothing Phone (1) is perfectly straightforward, as long as you are in a region selling it. Read below for all of the details.

Unfortunately, many of those who wanted to pre order the Nothing Phone (1) found that their pre-order passes (which they paid for) weren’t working, which has caused some flak for the company. Still, everyone should now be able to buy a Northing Phone (1), assuming it is for sale in your region.

The Nothing Phone (1) release date was 21st July 2022, meaning it is now available to buy. This is also the shipping date for those who have pre ordered, though if pre-ordered from the Nothing website after a certain point, yours may ship out a day late, due to stock shortages.

This however only applies to the Nothing Phone (1) 8GB RAM + 128GB, Nothing Phone (1) 8GB RAM + 256GB.

The Nothing Phone (1) 12GB RAM + 256GB will be released later on 1st August, 2022.

The Nothing Phone (1) is a uniquely designed, mid-range Android phone, coming from London-based tech company Nothing. The most striking feature is the transparent outer shell design, revealing some of the inner workings of the laptop as well as some hot LED action. The Nothing Phone is the start-up brand’s first smartphone and has had significant interest, until now the brand were best known for their Nothing Ear (1) earbuds, which had the same transparent case design.

Sadly, the Nothing Phone 1 is not available to buy in North American market, so consumers in the US, Canada, and Mexico will have to either wait to see if there are additional launches down the line in their region, or buy elsewhere and get the device shipped over. The same applies to South American and African markets.

The current launch is limited to Europe and Asia, and is available from various retailers (see below).

The Nothing Phone (1) can be bought from the following retailers:

See below for the pricing of the different spec versions of the Nothing Phone (1), as well as an Amazon link to where you can purchase them.

We’re looking forward to seeing what the Nothing Phone (1) has to offer. If you’re interested in more than just the Nothing Phone 1 release date and we’d recommend checking out our iPhone 14 release date, iPhone 14 Pro release date, and OnePlus 10 Ultra release date rumor pages.

