Realme GT Neo 3T – Full phone specifications – GSMArena.com

Login
Disclaimer. We can not guarantee that the information on this page is 100% correct. Read more
S21 fe had excellent camera and if you need better camera you can also consider iQoo 9 it had ois,eis and telephoto too with snapdragon888+. If you budget isbit low then gt neo 3t is a better option with sdg870
S21 fe has amazing camera , If you are able to get S21 fe snapdragon 888 version then go for it , (exynos version is good but sdg888 good at gaming) , or else you can get GT NEO 3T sdg870 gaming friendly or Iqoo9 its glass built with sdg888+ also ha…
so you advise me s21 fe right?
Phone finder
All brands Rumor mill
More related articles
More related devices
More from Realme
Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed
Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram
© 2000-2022 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data