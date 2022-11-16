What's Coming To Disney+ In June 2022 (US) – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

For Disney+ subscribers in the United States, June is going to be jam-packed month with two major original series being released weekly throughout the month, plus much more.

Here is the full rundown:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Wafiy, Erissa, Gabriel, Ellya and Faiz are back with new Mouseketeers, Eric and Melynna. Eric, who slays with his parkour and wushu skills, is the new Head Mouseketeer and Melynna, the winner of “Club Mickey Mouse Star Search Auditions” in Malaysia. Together, this dynamic team will ramp up the energy and fun for an exciting season 4 with their slick dance moves, new original songs, crazy games and celebrity guests.

“A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel” is a documentary short that gives you an exclusive look behind the groundbreaking original series, “Ms. Marvel”, from its comic book origins to its development and production as Marvel Studios’ next hit series on Disney+. It features interviews with its award winning filmmaking team and the show’s captivating star, newcomer Iman Vellani.





An optimistic high-school teacher tries to transform the school’s show choir club by roping in a group of misfit students to participate in it and compete in a challenge.





In this follow up to the Disney+ Original film, “Stargirl”, this film follows Stargirl’s (Grace VanderWaal) journey out of Mica, Arizona, and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters. They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan (Elijah Richardson) and Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams); Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), one of Stargirl’s neighbors; and Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey.



A look behind the scenes as Mack Beggs, a gifted athlete from Euless, Texas, struggles against the outside forces that stigmatise transgender athletes.

The one-hour special follows renowned cave explorer Bill Stone as he and his team push the boundaries of what has ever been done before as they attempt one of the greatest achievements of modern exploration – to set a new world record by venturing into the bottom of what is thought to be the deepest cave in the world.



No episode details have yet been provided

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

The series of two-minute shorts explore the content of Baymax’s dreams, whether he’s counting electric sheep or dodging virtual bedbugs. The episodes were created using a real-time production pipeline, which streamlines the process of creating content for multiple platforms and formats.



Dr Jan Pol has been a practicing veterinarian for more than half his life. In 1981 he and his wife, Diane, opened a vet business out of their home, and over the years it has grown to service more than 19,000 clients. Set in Central Michigan’s farm country, this reality series follows Dr Pol and the work done at Pol Veterinary Services. Specializing in large farm animals, Dr Pol treats horses, pigs, cows, sheep, alpacas, goats, chickens and even an occasional reindeer. The program also features Dr Brenda Grettenberger, who has worked with Dr Pol since 1992.



Violet Rodriguez, an everyday Mexican American teen, is chosen by a magical luchador mask which transforms her into Ultra Violet, a superhero fighting crime alongside her luchador uncle, Cruz, also known as Black Scorpion.



Explore the evolution of Buzz Lightyear from toy to human in the making of Pixar’s Lightyear. Dive into the origin and cultural impact of everyone’s favorite Space Ranger, the art of designing a new “human Buzz,” and the challenges faced by the Lightyear crew along the way.

No episode details have yet been provided

No episode details have yet been provided

This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be with but, more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.



Family Reboot follows families that have become so busy with their individual lives, whether it’s from a busy job, going back to school, after school activities, keeping up with social media, sports or running a business, that they have lost touch with one another. In each episode, a family takes a full week away from their busy schedules to go on a journey to reconnect and rebuild their family bonds. Leaving their phones, laptops, and all other devices behind, they must find their way to their week-long accommodations the “old fashioned way”, with just a paper map in hand. On arrival, they’re greeted by their Family Reboot guide, who welcomes them to their journey and directs them to their first activity, finding the key to their house for the week. Once the families have gotten inside and have chosen the rooms they must share, the guide talks to the parents about how the week ahead can benefit them the most, whether it’s finding ways to connect with their children, with each other or both. For the next several days, it’s more fun and games interspersed with meaningful conversations that the families typically haven’t had time to have. All organized by the guide, the week’s journey focuses on working together, communicating, and most of all having fun, reminding the family to put aside their distractions and busy schedules to come together again and make new memories. The families leave the journey completely “rebooted” – more connected, happier, and ready to take on their busy lives at home again, but with an entirely new outlook.



Music videos with Disney characters help prepare children for preschool, with lessons on hygiene, shapes, rhyming, and more.



Zoey Johnson starts to attend college but soon realises that her life is not turning out to be the way she imagined it.



A new generation of people have decided to turn away from modernity and instead reflect on a self-determined life in the sub-zero-degree environment of Alaska. But, not all are made for this special and challenging lifestyle.



A penguin and a flamingo respectively work at the Tiny Ones Transport Service, where they deliver newborn baby animals and birds to their parents.



The coming-of-age story of a 12-year-old Black boy in Montgomery, Ala., in the late 1960s, as told by his adult self.



On Aug. 9, 1988, the NHL was forever changed with the single stroke of a pen. The Edmonton Oilers, fresh off their fourth Stanley Cup victory in five years, signed a deal that sent Wayne Gretzky, a Canadian national treasure and the greatest hockey player ever to play the game, to the Los Angeles Kings in a multiplayer, multimillion-dollar deal.

As bewildered Oilers fans struggled to make sense of the unthinkable, fans in Los Angeles were rushing to purchase season tickets at a rate so fast it overwhelmed the Kings’ box office. Overnight, a franchise largely overlooked in its 21-year existence was suddenly playing to sellout crowds and standing ovations, and a league often relegated to “little brother” status exploded from 21 teams to 30 in less than a decade. Acclaimed director Peter Berg presents the captivating story of the trade that knocked the wind out of an entire country, and placed a star-studded city right at the humble feet of a 27-year-old kid, known simply as “The Great One.”



In 1996, the once-dominant New York Islanders were in serious trouble. Lousy performance and poor management were driving away the hockey franchise’s loyal fan base. The team hit bottom. Then along came a Dallas businessman named John Spano, who swooped in and agreed to buy the team for 165 million dollars. Things began to look up for the Islanders – way up. But it was all smoke and mirrors. “Big Shot” goes inside an extraordinary scandal that engulfed the Islanders. Featuring the only interview Spano has ever given about the Islanders deal, this film is an unforgettable tale of a dream that became a lie — and how a scam of such epic proportions initially went undetected.



Feel the transcendent power of classic Disney music reinterpreted by artists from around the world as we celebrate World Music Day together. Harmonious Live!, hosted by Idina Menzel, is streaming live at 6PM PT/9PM ET on June 21, only on #DisneyPlus in the US and Canada.

No episode details have yet been provided

No episode details have yet been provided

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.



From ESPN Films, Industrial Media, and Trilogy Films, “37 Words” tells the inspiring story of Title IX – the hard-fought battle to push for equal rights in education and athletics; the decades-spanning effort to nullify its impact; and the rippling impacts of the landmark civil rights law that continue to resonate today. Helmed by acclaimed directors Dawn Porter and Nicole Newnham, the four-part series charts the spectacular transformation that 37 words have inspired in American culture and the lives of women, as well as the many ways in which the spirit of this bold law has yet to be fully realized.



It’s the G.O.A.T. hall of fame application! The Goat interviews candidates to see if they have what it takes to be the Greatest Of All Time!



Inspired by creator and executive producer Matt Braly’s heritage, family and childhood trips to Bangkok, Thailand, Disney’s animated series chronicles the adventures of independent and fearless teen Anne Boonchuy after she is magically transported to a rural marshland full of frog people. There, Anne meets the excitable young frog Sprig Plantar; unpredictable pollywog Polly Plantar, the youngest member of the Plantar family; and overprotective and traditional grandfather Hop Pop. Stuck in this fantastical world of amphibians, Anne quickly bonds with the adventurous Sprig and discovers the true meaning of friendship.



“Eureka!” tells the story of a young girl inventor who is way ahead of her time. Utilizing creative out-of-the-box thinking, she designs inventions and contraptions in the hopes of making the world a better place and moving her prehistoric community into a more modern era. With the help of her supportive parents, teacher, best friends—Pepper and Barry—and beloved pet mammoth Murphy, Eureka is learning to embrace that she is not ordinary … she’s extraordinary.



When teenage supervillain Havoc stands up to the head of the League of Villains, her family members are forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb.



A filmed version of the off-Broadway stage production, “Trevor: The Musical” follows a charming 13-year-old on a turbulent journey of self discovery. After an embarrassing incident at school, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path. The musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film “Trevor” which ultimately inspired the nonprofit organization The Trevor Project.



Audiences have never seen a story like that of the Antetokounmpos. After emigrating from Nigeria to Greece, Charles and Vera Antetokounmpo (Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki, respectively) struggled to survive and provide for their five children, while living under the daily threat of deportation. With their oldest son still in Nigeria with relatives, the couple were desperate to obtain Greek citizenship but found themselves undermined by a system that blocked them at every turn. When they weren’t selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens with the rest of the family, the brothers – Giannis (Uche Agada) and Thanasis (Ral Agada) – would play basketball with a local youth team. Latecomers to the sport, they discovered their great abilities on the basketball court and worked hard to become world class athletes, along with brother, Kostas (Jaden Osimuwa). With the help of an agent, Giannis entered the NBA Draft in 2013 in a long shot prospect that would change not only his life but the life of his entire family. And last season, Giannis and Thanasis helped bring the Milwaukee Bucks their first championship ring in 50 years, while Kostas played for the previous season champs, the Los Angeles Lakers.

No episode details have yet been provided



The all-new series of healthcare capers returns to the fantastical city of San Fransokyo where the affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion robot, Baymax, sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others.

When a human girl stumbles upon a portal to another world, she befriends a rebellious witch and a warrior. She soon discovers her dream of becoming a witch and finds herself welcome in a new family.

A compelling chronicle of Lance Armstrong, one of the most inspirational – and then infamous – athletes of all time. Based around extensive interviews with Armstrong, the film is a character study that captures a unique chapter of sports history.



An international team of archaeologists face the fascinating challenge of bringing to light the lost secrets of the Roman Empire.



What are you looking forward to watching on Disney+ in June?

I was thinking, if whatsondisneyplus.com made a post about “Rolie Polie Olie”, and a post about “Bear in the Big Blue House”, maybe whatsondisneyplus.com can make a post about “Stanley”. And maybe Disney can make a DVD complete series of the show “Stanley”. What do you think?

*adds JoJo’s Circus to the List*

I really hope they add Jojo’s Circus, Aladdin (TV series), Totally Circus, and Radio Rebel, to this list.

Where’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? They are supposed to be streaming in IMAX Enhanced this month! Why are there no 20th Century Studios classic movies in June? Disney+ is supposed to add all of the Fox movies for the summer.

Why isn’t Kacis airing in the USA? We love Engin Akyurek here in the Americas.

The 2009 Touchstone Pictures film “The Proposal” could be coming to U.S. Disney+ very soon. The movie just expired from The Roku Channel and is about to leave Amazon Prime Video and Peacock, too. The show “Alias” recently got removed from TRC and APV, then was a surprise addition to U.S. Disney+ not long after that.

