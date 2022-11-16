Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and Specifications – BOL News

Follow us on

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….



Share

Listen

Font size

Dark Mode

Save

Print

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A30 is currently available in the market, the Samsung Galaxy A30 continues to radiate the same allure and beauty. Black appears to be a common choice for most gadgets, in contrast to the Samsung A30, which just introduced a blue hue. The Red color, which made its debut with the Samsung Galaxy A30, is another novel color for this phone.

The 6.4-inch screen supports the 1080p FHD Plus grade. Everything appears brighter on the Galaxy A30’s screen thanks to its 16M colors. The Samsung Galaxy A30’s 64GB of internal storage may be expanded with ease thanks to the dedicated SD card slot.

This brand’s dual SIM slot allows for the simultaneous use of two different networks. Daily tasks are easy to perform thanks to the Exynos chipset included into the Samsung Galaxy A30’s chassis, which is topped by an octa-core processor.

Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 24,999 – 34,999/-

Samsung will show off a new phone in its A-series line. The…

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News

Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.

German man finds Haribo’s lost cheque, offered candy as reward

UK woman calls shoes a “prison” for feet

Man creative Google resume stuns the web

This Rs 1.6 crore residence features a bathroom in a bedroom

Copyright © – BOL Group Ltd. All rights reserved.

source