Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and Specifications – BOL News

16th Nov, 2022. 08:23 pm
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A30 is currently available in the market, the Samsung Galaxy A30 continues to radiate the same allure and beauty. Black appears to be a common choice for most gadgets, in contrast to the Samsung A30, which just introduced a blue hue. The Red color, which made its debut with the Samsung Galaxy A30, is another novel color for this phone.
The 6.4-inch screen supports the 1080p FHD Plus grade. Everything appears brighter on the Galaxy A30’s screen thanks to its 16M colors. The Samsung Galaxy A30’s 64GB of internal storage may be expanded with ease thanks to the dedicated SD card slot.
This brand’s dual SIM slot allows for the simultaneous use of two different networks. Daily tasks are easy to perform thanks to the Exynos chipset included into the Samsung Galaxy A30’s chassis, which is topped by an octa-core processor.
Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 24,999 – 34,999/-
Samsung will show off a new phone in its A-series line. The…
