Disney Plus to launch new subscription plan this year; all you need to know – Republic World

Disney Plus is about to launch a new subscription plan that will be more affordable than the available options. The content streaming platform has officially announced that the plan will be released later this year. Initially, the plan will be available to subscribers in the United States and then it will be rolled out for other regions. Keep reading to know more about the new Disney+ Hotstar plan.

In a public statement, the chairman at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, Kareem Daniel says that expanding access of Disney Plus to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone – consumers, advertisers and our storytellers. The platform hopes that the new subscription plan will attract new customers, which would in turn provide for a larger audience for advertisers.

As mentioned earlier, the new Disney+ Hotstar plan will be more affordable than the currently available plans. However, the platform will show advertisements. This means that those who will subscribe to the plan will get the content available on Disney+ Hotstar, but will have to see ads every now and then. It is important to note that the price of this plan is not announced by the company yet.

As of now, there are two types of plans that Disney+ Hotstar offers in India. The Premium plan is priced at Rs. 299 per month and Rs. 1,499 per year. The Super plan is priced at Rs. 899 per year. However, there are a couple of differences between these. The Premium plan allows users to watch movies, live sports, TV and Hotstar specials on TV or laptop. Additionally, as many as four devices can log in to watch ad-free content in up to 4K resolution.

Along with the Super pack, users can watch all the types of content, but the number of devices is limited to two and the resolution in which content can be streamed is limited to FHD. Additionally, Display Plus also shows advertisements to the users subscribed to the Super plan. That being said, the new plan should be more affordable than both the Super and Premium plans.

