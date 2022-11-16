When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more – Digital Trends

Android 13 is finally here, and it’s a pretty minor update from Google. Well, we say minor, but that’s only in comparison to the positively gargantuan number of changes that were in Android 12 — as well as Google’s policy of trickling out improvements to Android apps over the course of a year as soon as they’re ready. Android 13 is more of a tune-up to the engine that powers your phone than anything else. But it’s still one worth getting excited for.
Tablet and foldable owners will see the most benefits, along with some updates to Material You to improve Android’s customizability. There really isn’t much else to say about Android 13. It’s a very under-the-hood update, and its value will only become clear in the months after its launch.
As for timelines, Google dropped Android 13 in August, with the Pixels getting it first and the likes of Samsung and Oppo following shortly after. Here’s when you can expect it to land on your phone.
Although not every smartphone maker has announced its Android 13 availability plans quite yet, we expect Android 13’s release to be similar to Android 12, Android 11, and other previous versions. Google’s Pixel phones were among the first to get the update, Samsung will follow soon after, and other brands will filter in over the coming months. Google says that Samsung Galaxy, Asus, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi, and more will be rolling out their updates shortly, though few brands have announced timescales.
Asus had been testing out an Android 13 update for the Asus Zenfone 8 shortly after rolling out Android 12 to its older flagships. Now the company has announced rollouts for both the Zenfone and ROG lines.
The latest #Android13 update is just around the corner. Check out our roll-out plan and prime your #Zenfone9 and #Zenfone8 for the exciting new features!
— ASUS (@ASUS) November 13, 2022
Asus expects the updates to start in July, with the Zenfone 9 getting it then. The Zenfone 8 and ROG Phone 6 series will follow through the end of March 2023, while the ROG Phone 5 is timetabled to get it before June.
ASUS phones expected to get Android 13
Google has announced that all Pixel devices from the Pixel 4 will get Android 13. This means the Pixel 4, 4XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6a, and 6 Pro. The 3a and 3a XL have seen their final updates, while the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will launch with Android 13 onboard. On August 15, Google announced the rollout of Android 13 to all supported Pixels, signaling the start of the updates.
Samsung’s Android 13 update takes the shape of One UI 5. The company’s newest version of Android will see it incorporate niceties such as an expanded lock screen customization tool and “modes,” its take on Apple’s iOS 16’s lock screen and focus modes, respectively.
Samsung has also incorporated all of Android 13’s features, including enhanced Material You theming and the new Privacy and Security dashboard. A Bixby Tell feature for answering your phone calls using text is coming, too, though Samsung says it will arrive in 2023.
It’s still the early days, but Samsung has been dishing Android 13 updates out rapidly to its sizeable stable of phones. The Galaxy S20, S21, and S22 have started receiving updates in parts of Europe, including Austria, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, the U.K, and the U.S. as reported by SamMobile. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Note 20, and A33 5G all also received Android 13 in short order. Following that, the Galaxy Tab S8 was updated to Android 13 as one of the first tablets running Google’s more tablet-optimized operating system.
Before the end of the year, the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and A53 are to be getting full releases as well. Following that, we expect every A-Series and S-Series Samsung phone released in the past four years to get One UI 5 and Android 13 pretty quickly — the company’s estimates see these series of updates run through February 2023. That said, the tablets and foldables will, as we’ve mentioned, benefit the most.
Samsung phones that have Android 13
Samsung phones to get Android 13
HMD Global isn’t the best at giving updates for Nokia phones anymore, but it has been testing an Android 13 developer preview for the rugged Nokia XR20. It’s expected to keep that phone updated through the next year at least. Other Nokia phones expected to receive Android 13 will be added once the company clarifies its plans.
The Nothing Phone 1 will be getting an Android 13 update, but it won’t be any time soon. The company confirmed in an emailed statement to Android Authority that it plans to push an update out before July 2023.
“We are always working hard to improve the Phone 1 user experience. To ensure this, operating system updates will be made available for regular download. In regards to Android 13, this will be launching for Phone 1 users in the first half of 2023. Before releasing, we want to fine-tune the software upgrade with Nothing’s hardware. We will be sure to keep you updated with further information,” a Nothing spokesperson said.
According to CEO Carl Pei, a beta will be arriving for testers before the end of 2022. Impatient Nothing Phone 1 users will be able to pick it up then.
OnePlus has announced Android 13 and OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus 8 and newer models, as well as the OnePlus Nord 2 and newer. As of September 2022, OnePlus has begun rolling out the stable build of OxygenOS 13 to the OnePlus 10 Pro.
The OnePlus 10T will get the update “later this year,” as will the Nord N200 and 8T+. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro both started receiving the Android 13 update on November 10. Following that, the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T got their updates on November 15.
Parent company Oppo, on the other hand, was testing builds for the Find N and Find X-series phones. It has now rolled out a stable release of ColorOS 13 to the Find X5 Pro and the Find X5. The Oppo Find X5 Pro will be available from September 15 in Australia, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, while the Find X5 has come to France and the UAE. Other countries will roll out in the future.
For the handful of folks rocking a Sony Xperia smartphone, Sony has detailed its initial rollout plans for Android 13.
On November 2, the Sony Xperia Twitter account announced that it’s “introducing the Android 13 Update with the latest features” first to the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV. And … that’s it! Sony didn’t provide a timeline for when Android 13 is coming to the 1 IV and 5 IV, but at the very least, the update is confirmed and coming at some point.
Xiaomi is currently testing Android 13 for the Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and Mi Pad 5. Likewise, Realme has a beta program for the GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 Pro, and Relame 9 Pro Plus but has yet to announce a comprehensive launch list. As in previous years, we expect those to come out in the following weeks.
