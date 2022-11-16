Breaking News – HBO Presents, In Association with SiriusXM, "The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen" Airing Sunday, November 27 | TheFutonCritic.com – The Futon Critic

HBO Presents, In Association With SiriusXM, THE HOWARD STERN INTERVIEW: BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN Airing Sunday, November 27

HBO presents, in association with SiriusXM, THE HOWARD STERN INTERVIEW: BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, airing SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET on HBO. The interview will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

The interview features over two hours of intimate, in-depth conversation between Howard Stern and Bruce Springsteen, taking a candid look at Springsteen’s musical, professional and personal journey. The interview features several in-studio performances on acoustic guitar and piano, with Springsteen explaining the genesis behind many of his most beloved hits including, “Thunder Road,” “The Rising,” “Born to Run,” and many more. They also discuss Springsteen’s new studio album Only The Strong Survive, a collection of 15 soul music gems recently released by Columbia Records. The interview, which aired live on SiriusXM’s Howard 100, took place at Howard Stern’s SiriusXM Studio in New York on October 31, 2022.

Produced by The Howard Stern Production Company, Thrill Hill Productions, and SiriusXM.

source