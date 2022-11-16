Instagram down AGAIN: Major outage hits popular app for second time this week – Express



UPDATE TWO – 10pm: The issues that affected Instagram and other Meta apps earlier today have now been resolved.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, a spokesperson said: “Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people to have trouble accessing our products. We fixed the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

The Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger issues all began around 8.30pm UK time, according to Down Detector stats. Service problems lasted for around an hour before everything went back to normal.



UPDATE ONE – Friday 9pm: For the second time in as many days Instagram has been hit with a huge outage.

Independent outage monitor Down Detector has recorded a huge spike in Instagram down reports which began around 8.30pm BST on Friday, October 28.

At the time of writing Down Detector UK has registered thousands of reports of Instagram down, which comes the day after Instagram was also hit by service disruption.

Today’s Instagram down reports also coincide with other reported problems with Facebook and WhatApp.

ORIGINAL – Thursday October 27: Instagram down reports have spiked today with users experiencing issues with the hugely popular social network.

Reports of Instagram down have been trickling in since around 2pm UK time, according to Down Detector stats.

But the independent outage monitor started to see Instagram down reports suddenly spike around 3pm UK time, with users around then also flocking to Twitter to report problems they were experiencing with the app.

At the time of writing Down Detector UK has recorded a peak of more than 1,500 reports of Instagram down.

Down Detector stats say over three quarters of Instagram down reports are related to the mobile app. Other reported problems are to do with the Instagram website and login services.

Express.co.uk has contacted Instagram for comment about today’s reported issues.



The news comes after earlier this week fellow Meta-owned app WhatsApp was hit with a major outage that affected users around the globe.

At the peak of the outage on Tuesday Down Detector registered a mammoth 70,000 reports of WhatsApp being down.

This major outage lasted for around two hours.

In the aftermath of that big service disruption Meta issued a statement which said: “We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today.

“We have fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience.”

WhatsApp has over two billion monthly active users while Instagram has a userbase of over a billion.

