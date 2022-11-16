Officials in Qatar halt Danish presenter live on TV ahead of World Cup – Yahoo News

The Qatar World Cup organisers have apologised after footage of a Danish camera crew being “mistakenly interrupted” on a live broadcast went viral.

A group confronted Danish network TV2 on Tuesday night while they were producing a piece to camera and ordered them to stop filming.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, who are the local organisers of the tournament, have now released a statement and conceded that the Danish crew did indeed have the correct permits to film and issued an apology.

“Tournament organisers are aware of an incident where a Danish broadcast crew were mistakenly interrupted during a live broadcast in one of Qatar’s tourist destinations,” the statement read.

“Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity.

“Tournament organisers have since spoken to the journalist and issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament.”

Organisers have also hit back at reports that fake fans have been employed to greet the teams as they arrive in the Gulf state.

“Fans from all over the world – many of whom have made Qatar their home – have contributed to the local atmosphere recently, organising fan walks and parades throughout the country, and welcoming the various national teams at their hotels,” a separate statement read.

“Numerous journalists and commentators on social media have questioned whether these are ‘real’ fans.

“We thoroughly reject these assertions, which are both disappointing and unsurprising.

“Qatar, and the rest of the world, is comprised of a diverse range of football fans, many of whom share emotional connections with multiple nations.

“In different places around the world, fans have different traditions, different ways to celebrate, and while that may contrast with what people are used to in Europe or South America, it doesn’t mean the passion for football is any less authentic.

“Journalists on the ground who speak and meet these fans are realising the reality.

“We look forward to the continuing build-up to the kick off of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and it truly representing a moment that connects fans from all over the world, no matter how they choose to support their favourite teams.”

England were greeted by fans wearing replica shirts and carrying St George’s flags when they arrived at their base, the Souq Al Wakra hotel.

‘It’s Coming Home’ and the less familiar ‘Gareth Southgate super coach’ were among the chants from supporters, many of whom were of Indian descent.

The fans strongly denied any suggestion they had been paid by organisers to welcome the team.

“We are not paid,” said one fan, who wished to remain anonymous. “Even if someone offered money to us for loving England we would rather tell them to get lost.”

Same-sex relationships are outlawed in the host country of the tournament

After Croatias miraculous run to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final, lets look at squads who could be a similar darkhorse in Qatar in 2022.

Qatari World Cup organizers have apologized to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by security staff who threatened to break camera equipment. “Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity,” organizers said. Reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking live to a news anchor in Denmark when three men drove up behind him on an electric cart and tried to block the camera lens.

Among the criticism of the hosts is the country’s oppressive laws and treatment of LGBT+ people.

The incident occurred on the streets of Qatar on Tuesday evening.

Qatar's decision to launch itself into hosting the 2022 World Cup was a head-scratcher from the start. Why, some wondered, would a Middle Eastern emirate with fewer than 3 million people and little soccer tradition want to host the sport's biggest event? Skeptics say the country wanted to use the prestige of the World Cup, which starts Sunday, to remake its image as a natural-gas producer with a shaky human-rights record.

“It’s a strange sentence for one box of hunting bullets,” he said at the time. | Opinion

Stale Solbakken has also criticised what he believes have been mixed messages from Fifa president Gianni Infantino

A video has emerged of Bruno Fernandes apparently giving his Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo a frosty reception as the Portugal squad met up for the World Cup on Monday.

A Danish news crew from channel TV2 are told to stop filming at the Qatar World Cup, later threatened with a smashed cameraTV2

Amid skepticism after days of fan parades in Doha and throngs of people greeting team buses arriving at hotels, World Cup organizers insisted Wednesday the atmosphere is authentic. “Numerous journalists and commentators on social media have questioned whether these are ‘real’ fans,” Qatari tournament organizers said in a statement. Many fans who have gathered wearing team colors are originally from India — a cricket-crazed country which never played at a World Cup — and among the large majority of overseas workers in Qatar’s 2.9 million population.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said Wednesday supporters boycotting the World Cup in Qatar were "right to do that" but hoped his team would do enough to persuade fans at home to watch them on television.

DOHA, Qatar (AP) Son Heung-min wore a mask at training with the South Korea team on Wednesday ahead of World Cup in Qatar and later expressed doubt about his availability for the start of the tournament because of his facial injury. The Tottenham forward hasn't played since Nov. 2 when he sustained a fracture around his left eye following a collision with Marseille's Chancel Mbemba in the Champions League.

There are some incredible World Cup commercials being released for the 2022 tournament in Qatar and here we collate the best ads.

BRUSSELS (AP) The Belgian soccer federation has scrapped plans to set up a World Cup fan zone where supporters could follow Belgium games live on big screens amid a lack of fervor for the tournament in the football-mad country. A week before second-ranked Belgium plays its World Cup opener against Canada in Qatar, the federation said Wednesday it has decided against setting up a fan zone – with other attractions as well as big screens – in the town of Vilvoorde. ''Since it was not possible for most fans to travel to Qatar, we wanted to bring the World Cup to them.

