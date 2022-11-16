Home Latest News Bitcoin Nov. 15 daily chart alert – Bears in control – Kitco...

Bitcoin Nov. 15 daily chart alert – Bears in control – Kitco NEWS

By
Deidre Richardson
-

Kitco News
(Kitco News)Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls are working to stabilize prices after recent selling pressure.  Recent price action has formed a bearish pennant pattern on the daily bar chart. BC bears have the firm near-term technical advantage to suggest still more downside price pressure in the near term. Stay tuned!
BTCUSD 2022 11 15 09 14 55
bitcoin 2868703 640 300
Deidre Richardson
