Iravatham OTT Release Date: Telugu film Iravatham to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from Nov 17 – Pricebaba Daily

Highlights

OTT platforms like Zee5, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv etc are the ‘go to’ platforms for the audience who love digital, OTT content. These platforms keep churning out new content every other day. From Bimbisara in Hindi, to Urvasivo Rakshasivo, to Aha Na Pellanta and many more, these movies and series have either started streaming online or are going to stream soon on the OTT platform. The 2022 release Telugu movie Iravatham is the next film in the pipeline to make its way to the OTT platform. Iravatham falls under the genre of a psychological thriller, with elements of crime and mystery.

Table of Contents

Iravatham, the Telugu movie, had its theatrical release on May 6 2022. And now, after more than six months of its release, the film is going to be available for the online audience. The movie will be streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from the 17th of November. Iravatham will be available for the subscribers of the OTT platform at no extra cost.

As the trailer starts playing, it is clear that the movie Iravatham will spin a web of mystery, with thrill, fantasy, and crime thrown in the mix. Iravatham is for those cinema fans who enjoy crime thrillers with the twist of psychological drama and mysteries. The movie was received well by the audience.

Arun Jaanu, Tanvi Negi, Amardeep Chowdary, Sapthagiri, and Ester Noronha star in Iravatham. Suhaas Meera is the writer and director of the movie. Produced under the banner of Nuziveedu Talkies, Ramki Palagani, Lalitha Kumari Thota, Balaiah Chowdary Challa are the film’s producers. Satya Kasyap is the music director, and the background score is done by Karthik Kodakandla.

Also Read: Aha Na Pellanta OTT Release Date: Telugu series Aha Na Pellanta to start streaming on Zee5 from November 17

This psychological drama film tickles the brain as mysterious things start unfolding, revolving around a white camera which Chikku (Amardeep Chowdary) gifts Sloka (Tanvi Negi) on her birthday and a masked psychopath. Sloka works as a beautician in the movie industry. As she starts recording her videos with the white camera, her alter ego/ duplicate self, named Princess, appears in the video. Sloka wants to find out Princess’ story, and as the story unfolds, Maaya ( Ester Noronha) will tell Sloka about the white camera’s speciality, and Sloka will also learn Princess was a model and her boyfriend Sunny was a fashion photographer. Twists and turns unfold, with mystery galore, this crime thriller movie keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

Also Read: Upcoming Telugu movies on OTT [November 2022]: Iravatham, GodFather, Kantara, and more

© Copyright Pricebaba.com (Kratee Shopping Solution Pvt Ltd)

source