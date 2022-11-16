Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks and you aren’t missing anything! – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Samsung has been changing the design in its Ultra “S series” flagship every year for the past 3 years, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra finally nailing a distinct look. The S22 Ultra gets it just right with its squared off Galaxy Note shape, and the unique rear camera layout. In the right colours, the Galaxy S22 Ultra simply looks stunning. Hence, it only makes sense for Samsung to reuse the same design to hold a lead over its rivals, and continue to woo customers. Enter the Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks that showcase its design, which is new for the sake of new.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra renders, as seen in the report from Smartprix and released by OnLeaks, suggest no major changes to the overall footprint. The Galaxy S23 Ultra looks largely similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra – the same kind of isolated camera lens islands, the squarish design, curved edges on the display, and a slot for the S Pen stylus. However, look closely and you shall see the more rectangular shape, as well as flatter sides, all of which are in line with the standard Galaxy S22 models this year.

Similar to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, the Ultra variant also grows in dimensions, although only marginally. Samsung could be using this space to house a bigger capacity battery, or improve the thermal performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Rumours suggest a new 200MP camera sensor for the main camera, while the rest of the cameras continue unchanged from the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Sadly, the renders continue to show the punch-hole cutout for the front camera, which means no under-display camera tech on the mainstream Samsung flagship yet.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be announced in February 2023 and when that happens, it will take on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is currently in high demand. Apple’s best smartphone is wooing customers with its new Dynamic Island, which is a clever software modification to mask the Face ID sensors and front camera. In fact, reports suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro Max accounts for the iPhone 14 Pro models sales, and people are flocking over to the Pro models more than the standard iPhone 14 models.



