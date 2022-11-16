Bitcoin Price Chart May Signal End to Selloff, If History Is Any Guide – Bloomberg

Paying With British Pounds Hasn’t Been This Popular Since 2016
Australian Unemployment Surprisingly Drops, Backs Rate Hikes
What If Europe Ends Up With Too Much Gas?
What Happens If Italy Slides Toward Default?
Indonesia, Philippines Are Set to Stick With Bold Rate-Hiking Cycle
Petrus Calls on TeamViewer to End ManU, F1 Sponsorships Early
New Stadium for Soccer’s NYCFC to Be Built Next to Mets Home
Ebola Shots Donated by Merck to Be Tested on Vaccine-Resistant Strain
Amazon Employees Fear ‘No One Is Safe’ as Layoffs Roil the Ranks
Meta’s Ex-India Policy Chief Joins Samsung as Tech Policy Shifts
Lula’s Team Seeks to Exempt $32.4 Billion From Spending Cap
Wall Street Push Against New Rules Gets Boost From GOP House Win
NYC Waterfront Towers Get $385 Million in Construction Loans
With Relief Plan Frozen, Biden Faces Pressure to Delay Student Loan Payments
Petrus Calls on TeamViewer to End ManU, F1 Sponsorships Early
FanDuel Will Add More Niche Sports to Its TV Network for Betting
Sunak’s China Pivot Will Need Careful Steering
The GOP Enabled Trump, and Now It’s Stuck With Him
Property Markets Work Better When the Line Doesn’t Always Go Up
Fatal Crashes Highlight Rising Danger of Illicit Charter Flights
Twitter’s Layoffs Are the Perfect Example of How Not to Fire People
North America’s EV Future Hinges on a North Carolina Turtle Pond
Karen Bass to Become First Female Black LA Mayor After Beating Caruso
How a Border Surge Tests Biden’s Immigration Approach: QuickTake
How the 2022 World Cup Rebuilt a Market for Dodgy Carbon Credits
California Utilities, Solar Companies Jostle Over Plans to Reform Rooftop Subsidy
Tennessee AG Investigating Antitrust Violations in Taylor Swift Ticket Presale
Blue Man Group’s NYC Private School to Close After Headcount Drop
These Are the Worst Cities in the US for Drivers
They Fled Wall Street for Crypto. They Have Few Regrets
Assessing the BITO ETF One Year In
FTX Bahamas Unit Files for Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York
Akshay Chinchalkar
Bitcoin’s latest plunge saw prices briefly break below $25,000, but an intraday recovery on Thursday saw the token close in the green. That rebound generated a so-called “doji” candlestick with a long lower tail, which technical analysts can read as a selling climax. Over the last 12 months, the appearance of a doji during a period of declining prices has almost always been followed by a relief rally. If the bounce extends in the current case, resistance between $33,000-$34,500 could come into play.
Sign up for our new Crypto newsletter and follow @crypto Twitter for the latest news.
Bitcoin Price Chart May Signal End to Selloff, If History Is Any Guide – Bloomberg
Paying With British Pounds Hasn’t Been This Popular Since 2016