First OnePlus tablet tipped for a 2023 launch to take on the iPad – Digital Trends

OnePlus’ plans to launch a tablet are definitely no secret. We have seen a bunch of leaks in the past year or so that hint toward its imminent launch. Now, tipster Max Jambor has revealed that the tablet is in development and will be launched next year. The company will make its foray into the tablet market with this rumored offering called the “OnePlus Pad.” Since the company competes closely with Apple’s smartphones, there’s a possibility that the OnePlus Pad may take direct aim at Apple’s iPads.

Apart from smartphones, OnePlus’s portfolio includes smart TVs and wearables. With this move, OnePlus might be looking to capture the tablet market, where there is relatively less competition. Earlier reports claimed that the tablet would be launched in 2022, however, that didn’t come to fruition, and now we are looking at a 2023 launch. Jambor’s tweet did not reveal an exact launch timeline, so when the tablet will arrive exactly is still unknown.

In May, a tipster claimed that a OnePlus device named “OnePlus Reeves” had entered its testing phase in India. This device, believed to be the OnePlus Pad, was said to cost 2,999 Chinese yuan (roughly $424). A few specs of the OnePlus Pad are also out. According to these, the tablet may have a 12.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display. There could be a Snapdragon 865 chipset inside, along with 6GB of RAM. Since the chipset is almost three years old, we may see a different processor inside when it arrives. But this is just mere speculation, and we will have to wait for further leaks to get a clearer picture.

OnePlus has a tablet in development.

Launch is scheduled for next year! #OnePlusPad

— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) November 14, 2022

The OnePlus Pad may get dual rear cameras, including a 13MPl primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. At the front, there could be an 8MP camera for selfies. The tablet is tipped to pack a massive 10,090 mAh battery. In order to charge this battery, OnePlus may offer support for 45-watt fast charging. Finally, the device may run Android 12L out of the box.

Although there have been multiple leaks about the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus is yet to confirm it. In other words — and as with all leaks — it’s best to take everything here with some skepticism.

