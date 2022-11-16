Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Slumping Today – The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

After initially surging more than 4% early this morning during Asian trading hours, top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC -0.98%), Ethereum (ETH -3.29%), and Dogecoin (DOGE -1.16%) have each moved lower in early afternoon trading. As of 1 p.m. ET, these three tokens have slumped 1.5%, 2%, and 2.2%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.

Interestingly, the moves for these top tokens tracked the price action for global equity markets quite closely. Most major Asian indices moved higher overnight. However, U.S. equity markets have moved lower today as investors await the release of the most recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes. Concerns around the forward hiking schedule of the Fed saw bond yields shoot higher today, affecting all risk assets, including major cryptocurrencies.

Investors across all risk assets appear to be remaining cautious right now given uncertainty tied to the steps the Federal Reserve intends to take to bring down inflation. With bond yields moving to such a wild degree this year, investors have had a difficult time anticipating when a shift toward more accommodative monetary policy might come about.

For cryptocurrencies, it’s clear that the very dovish monetary policy mandate from the Fed following the pandemic provided the fuel for an incredible bull-market rally through the end of 2021. Accordingly, given the decline in higher-risk asset classes following a very hawkish shift, investors looking for the next surge in cheap money-fueled speculation await some additional clarity from the Federal Reserve as to how the central bank is thinking about the issues at hand.

In general, since the onset of the pandemic, the crypto market has traded in a relatively high correlation to equity markets. In fact, as of May this year, the crypto sector’s correlation to equities hit its highest level ever. Accordingly, how stocks perform matters a great deal for the higher-beta (higher-volatility) performance of this higher-risk asset class.

Today’s price action across both equity and crypto markets will certainly be interesting to watch. Investors might get a sneak peek into how these assets will perform through the end of the year, depending on the commentary provided this afternoon.

Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/16/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Market data powered by Xignite.

source