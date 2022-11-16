This Trading Platform Provides Crypto Signals to Users of All Experience Levels – Best Crypto Presale? – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

The Dash 2 Trade presale has now raised over $6.3 million, with this total being accumulated in under a month since the raise began. This achievement represents a big seal of approval from investors, with the Ethereum-based trading intelligence platform on course to raise $8,757,000, the target it has set for stage three of its sale.

Once this target has been reached, the presale price of Dash 2 Trade’s native token D2T will rise from 0.0513 USDT to 0.0533 USDT. It’s likely that this threshold will be met fairly quickly, giving early investors only a slim window of opportunity if they want to obtain some D2T at a big discount.

There’s a simple reason why Dash 2 Trade’s presale has already proven so popular, with its platform catering to beginner, intermediate and advanced traders alike. And at a time when the market continues to seesaw turbulently from apparent recovery to repeated selloffs, investors are likely crying out for a reliable source of actionable insights.

At the heart of the Dash 2 Trade platform is an innovative and user-friendly dashboard that combines a variety of tools and features. As outlined by the Dash 2 Trade whitepaper, these will include the following:

Such real-time analytics and social trading data will be accessible via Dash 2 Trade’s subscription system, although there is also a free-to-use version that offers a limited number of features. This subscription system is split into two tiers, a Starter Tier (at 400 D2T per month) and a Premium Tier (at 1000 D2T).

With the Starter Tier, users will have access to numerous social channels, while they will also be able to use automated trading and strategy-building tools. And if they opt for the Premium Tier, they will also be able to utilize on-chain data, whale wallet alerts, and professional-grade market indicators.

According to Dash 2 Trade’s roadmap, its platform is due to launch in the first quarter of next year, which is also when the first listings for D2T are expected. And it’s anticipation of the launch of such an exciting product that its presale has already done so well, passing the $6 million mark only a week after passing $5 million.

Investors can participate in its token sale by visiting dash2trade.com and connecting their MetaMask or Wallet Connect wallets. They can then buy D2T with either Ethereum (ETH) or Tether (USDT).

From there, all they need to do is wait. As mentioned above, D2T is likely to secure its first listings in the Q1 2023, with BitMart and LBANK Exchange already confirmed as the two first exchanges to open trading for it.

With regards to how high holders can expect D2T rise in the immediate wake of listing, other presales this year offer plenty of hope. For instance, Tamadoge (TAMA) gained on its presale price by around 1,800% at its highest after listing on OKX, while Battle Infinity (IBAT) rose by a slightly more modest 269% in late August, compared to its presale price of $0.0015

This obviously doesn’t guarantee that D2T will rise by similar percentages, yet is fundamentals give it a good chance of earning a profit for its investors.

For one, its tokenomics are bullish, in that it has a hard supply cap of one billion D2T. On top of this, the use of D2T for the payment of subscription fees means that the token will have a strong use case within the Dash 2 Trade ecosystem, implying that it should witness growing demand as the platform become more popular with traders.

And speaking of popularity, it’s worth mentioning that Dash 2 Trade has been developed by the same team behind the already popular Learn2Trade, a forex signals provider that boasts a community of over 70,000 active traders. This lends weight to any claim that Dash 2 Trade may become similarly successful, as does the fact that it has already racked up over 45,000 followers on Twitter, having opened its account only in September.

This bodes very well for its future, as does its ongoing presale. And assuming that the wider market and global economy picks up around the time it launches next year, its promise of helping investors make better trades could really help it take off.

