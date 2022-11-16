Is Yellowstone on Netflix or Hulu? Including Season 5 – Horsey Hooves

By:

Posted on Last updated: 11/15/2022

Our readers support us. This post may contain affiliate links. We earn from qualifying purchases. Learn More

The Yellowstone series was created and directed by American filmmaker Taylor Sheridan and film producer John Linson.

It first premiered in 2018 on Paramount Network, an American cable television channel. It was then made available on various streaming platforms.

Starring world-famous “Dances with Wolves” actor Kevin Costner and other impressive names such as Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes, the show was bound to be a big success by the outstanding performance the cast demonstrated.

The Duttons’ are the star of the show, a family that owns the biggest ranch in the United States, built from the efforts and hard work of the family’s ancestors. But being the owner of the largest contiguous ranch in America has its own setbacks.

With the Season 5 trailer gathering a huge 14 million views in the first 24 hours of release, and the highly anticipated 2+ hour-long premiere only hours away, fans are wondering whether Yellowstone will be on the popular streaming platforms Netflix or Hulu.

Yellowstone Seasons 1-4 and the new Season 5 are not available to watch on Netflix or a standard Hulu account, but season 5 will be on Hulu + Live TV.

Although a traditional Hulu account doesn’t have Yellowstone, Hulu + Live TV ($69.99/month) has the Paramount Network channel which will be showing Yellowstone season 5. You can also watch season 5 on-demand on Hulu + Live TV.

The show is not even available on Paramount Plus in the US despite being under Paramount’s name.

The reason behind this is that NBCUniversal, the owners of Peacock, purchased the rights to the series in 2020. At that time, Paramount Plus did not exist yet because the streaming service was released in 2021.

Also find out where to watch season 5 in the UK, Canada, and Australia here.

New episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 can be streamed the next day on the Paramount Network app and website. For new customers, you can get a 24-hour viewing pass free.

If you don’t have cable, you can purchase and watch Yellowstone Season 5 tonight on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, or Vudu.

You can stream seasons 1-4 on Peacock. Peacock Premium subscription is available for the cost of $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. There is also a 7-day free trial for users in the US.

While Season 5 will not be available to watch on Peacock in the US at this time, it will likely drop on Peacock a few weeks after the finale episode, similar to how it did in previous seasons.

The best way to get Paramount Network and watch the 2+ hour long premiere is with Philo which costs $25 a month. Philo also offers a free 7-day trial.

Other providers are Sling TV ($46/month), YouTube TV ($64.99/month), Fubo ($69.99/month), Hulu + Live TV ($69.99/month), and DirecTV ($69.99/month).

The Yellowstone Season 5 premiere will be live at 8 pm ET on Paramount Network. The 2+ hour long special event will finish at 10:28 pm ET.

For DISH, the Paramount Network is channel 241. On Uverse, the channel is 145/1145. The channel for Paramount Network on Spectrum will vary depending on your location.

If you cannot watch live, the premiere will be available back-to-back on the Paramount Network channel from 10.28 pm until 12.56 am ET and then another viewing from 12.56 am until 3.30 am ET.

You can see the Paramount Network tv schedule here.

If you want to recap the Season 4 finale before the live premiere, episodes 3-10 will begin at noon ET on Paramount Network. As soon as Season 4, Episode 10 finishes, the premiere of Season 5 will begin.

In the UK, Yellowstone Season 5 will be available to watch on Paramount+ on November 14, 2022, at 1 am GMT. The Paramount+ app is available on most streaming devices and Smart TVs.

In Canada, Yellowstone Season 5 will stream exclusively on Paramount+ Canada on November 13, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

In Australia, Yellowstone Season 5 will be available to watch on Stan on November 14 at 10 am AET.

Also read: Will Yellowstone be Renewed for a Season 6?

First Yellowstone 1923 Trailer With Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren

Is Tim McGraw in Yellowstone? Season 4 Cameo Appearance

© 2022 horseyhooves.com, part of the Hopnetic network.

source