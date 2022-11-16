Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale 2022 – Best Fashion Deals – ELLE

Every item on this page was chosen by an ELLE editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The savings are Prime Day-level huge.

Just when you thought you’d have to wait until Black Friday to cash in on the next best savings of the year, is here to delight serial shoppers everywhere.

Happening through today, October 12, the Prime Day revival includes thousands of deals across categories, including some must-have fashion finds up to 70 percent off. Perhaps you’re seeking a cute fall sweater, designer bag, or pair of trendy loafers worth toting around town? This sale has you covered. Or, maybe you’re in need of some cozy loungewear or a gift for your best friend this season? You can expect the crème de la crème of items to be majorly discounted on these holy sale days from top brands like Ugg, Staud, Levi’s, and more.

To save you precious time wading through all offers, we’ve curated some of our favorite fashion items on sale now during Prime Day 2.0. Don’t hesitate to shop before prices go back up tomorrow!



Available in sizes Small to XXL, this slinky dress can easily take you from afternoon brunch to sunset cocktails. For extra warmth, simply layer a turtleneck underneath or slip into a sleek leather jacket.

Found: slippers you won’t mind getting caught by your neighbors in.

Long live the leopard print midi skirt, which works as a foundational piece in any wardrobe for practically any season.

A colorful ombre sweater to match crisp, sunny afternoons.

Calvin Klein’s comfy-chic bralettes are cult-classics and perfect for days when you simply can’t be bothered with underwires. Grab one in your favorite color for up to 52 percent now.

Talk about literal arm candy.

Cowboy boots are hot, hot, hot right now. Jump on the bandwagon while sticking to your budget with this edgy metallic pair, perfect for showing off some modern western flair.

Leggings are the bread and butter of any wardrobe, but Danskin’s leggings are about to become your closet’s holy grail item. Made from a buttery soft fabric—with serious compression to boot—you’ll want a pair in every color.

A pair of top-rated, chunky gold hoops for just under $10? Say less.

If you’re craving a live-in hoodie that still looks polished, this cropped Levi’s style is just the thing. We also love that it comes in the prettiest light orange hue for adding a subtle dose of color to your loungewear lineup.

Featuring over 11,000 reviews, this sleek square neck bodysuit will layer well under statement skirts, high-waisted jeans, or even elevate sweatpants for a cute balletcore-inspired aesthetic.

Yes, you can wear white after Labor Day.

In our book, the limit to how many sneakers one can own does not exist. Give your favorite white kicks a break and lace up with this mixed-media platform pair.

When sunglasses look this good, being shady has never sounded better.

This type of base layer is the ultimate wardrobe building block. Stock up in every color.

‘Tis the season for cozy matching sets. Add on some stylish jewelry and knee-high boots, and you can even pull this one off for casual outings like apple picking, too.

A patent leather finish and contrast sole detailing gives these staple black loafers a little extra something. Thousands of customers also rave about how comfy they are, thanks to underfoot padding that molds to you.

Deciding what to wear for your next night out has never been easier.

Work bag, but make it luxury.

When the weather just can’t seem to make up its mind, a cute shacket is the way to go.

Haven’t you heard? This Hot Girl Fall is brought to you by Amazon’s fashion selection.

We’ll say it one more time for the people in the back: Leather pants are a closet workhorse!

For the girlie who swears that the west coast is the best coast.

Consider this a security blanket, but in handbag form. Not to mention, furry totes are all the rage this fall.

Trust, you won’t regret adding this layered staple to your accessories collection.

Today, we thank our lucky stars that yoga pants are back en vogue.

Dr. Martens’ famed combat boots remain a celebrity and influencer favorite—and in a rare move, a handful of the brand’s pairs are currently on sale on Amazon.

source