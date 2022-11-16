FTX Latest: Bankman-Fried Was Wrong About Exchange's Leverage – Bloomberg

The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business hosted by Ed Ludlow from San Francisco and Caroline Hyde in New York.
China’s Covid Cases Top 23,000 as Outbreaks Endure in Major Cities
Allianz CEO Sees ‘Huge Opportunity’ in China Asset Management
What If Europe Ends Up With Too Much Gas?
What Happens If Italy Slides Toward Default?
Indonesia, Philippines Are Set to Stick With Bold Rate-Hiking Cycle
NYC Waterfront Towers Get $385 Million in Construction Loans
Same-Sex Marriage Bill Advances in Senate With Republican Support
Musk Tells Twitter Staff in Email to Accept ‘Hardcore’ Culture or Leave
UK Blocks Chinese-Led Buyout of Biggest Microchip Factory Over National Security
Tencent’s $20 Billion Meituan Stake Cut Ignites Internet Selloff
China’s Xi Set for Japan Summit as Mends Ties With US Allies
China Is ‘Crab-Walking’ Away From Covid Zero: Ex-Australian PM
With Relief Plan Frozen, Biden Faces Pressure to Delay Student Loan Payments
Petrus Calls on TeamViewer to End ManU, F1 Sponsorships Early
FanDuel Will Add More Niche Sports to Its TV Network for Betting
Sunak’s China Pivot Will Need Careful Steering
The GOP Enabled Trump, and Now It’s Stuck With Him
Property Markets Work Better When the Line Doesn’t Always Go Up
Fatal Crashes Highlight Rising Danger of Illicit Charter Flights
Twitter’s Layoffs Are the Perfect Example of How Not to Fire People
North America’s EV Future Hinges on a North Carolina Turtle Pond
These 37 Republicans Voted Against a Bill to Protect Same-Sex Marriage
Karen Bass to Become First Female Black LA Mayor After Beating Caruso
How the 2022 World Cup Rebuilt a Market for Dodgy Carbon Credits
California Utilities, Solar Companies Jostle Over Plans to Reform Rooftop Subsidy
Tennessee AG Investigating Antitrust Violations in Taylor Swift Ticket Presale
Blue Man Group’s NYC Private School to Close After Headcount Drop
These Are the Worst Cities in the US for Drivers
They Fled Wall Street for Crypto. They Have Few Regrets
Assessing the BITO ETF One Year In
FTX Bahamas Unit Files for Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New York
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet that he made a mistake on the cryptocurrency exchange’s leverage levels. It was $13 billion, not about $5 billion.
Separately, Gemini Trust Co., the cryptocurrency platform run by the Winklevoss brothers. said in a tweet that its exchange is fully back online hours after the company said it paused withdrawals on its lending program. Gemini is a lender to crypto brokerage Genesis, which suspended redemptions at its lending business after facing what it described as “abnormal withdrawal requests” in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX.
FTX Latest: Bankman-Fried Was Wrong About Exchange's Leverage – Bloomberg
