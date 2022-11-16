Cardano Records 280% Spike in NFT Volumes Within Week: Details – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano has seen a 280% increase in its NFT volume within seven days. Taken from Oct. 10, when ADA NFT volumes were barely 811,000, to Oct. 17, when ADA NFT volumes reached 3.0 million ADA, this represents a 280% increase. Cardano also entered the top three NFT chains, flipping Immutable X to the fourth spot.

📈NFT volume in ADA:

🔹Oct. 10th: 811k

🔹Oct. 11th: 813k

🔹Oct. 12th: 1.10m

🔹Oct. 13th: 1.02m

🔹Oct. 14th: 943k

🔹Oct. 15th: 1.16m

🔹Oct. 16th: 1.77m

🔹Oct. 17th: 3.09m

🔹Oct. 18th: 2.80m

Per OpenCNFT data, the number of NFT trades increased by 67% in the last seven days to 48,384, and the number of NFTs sold rose by 65.27% to 45,668. An all-time high volume of 3,089,313 was hit on Oct. 17. On Oct. 20, the 24-hour NFT volume in ADA, according to OpenCNFT data, was given as 1,232,142.

Top NFT projects from each chain🚀

SOL @DeGodsNFT $631,703

SOL @y00tsNFT $470,687

ADA @the_ape_society $200,443

HBAR @HangryBarboons $56,209

ADA @claymates $43,630

EGLD @sense4fit $17,912

AVAX @chikn_nft $17,500

ALGO @al_goanna $5,067

Notably, Cardano NFT projects are gaining ground. According to a screenshot shared by Stocktwits NFT, The Ape Society and Claymates are taking the lead in NFT volumes.

According to data shared by Dapps On Cardano, there has been an increase in user activity since the last epoch. An epoch, in Cardano’s parlance, lasts five days. Notably, projects such as CNFT, SingularityNET, Cardano DEX MuesliSwap, Lending Pond and SpaceBudz saw increases of 282%, 259%, 93%, 75% and 75%, respectively, in user activity.

#dapps on #Cardano with highest increase in activity for last epoch:

1. @CNFT_IO 282% 🚀

2. @Singularity_NET 259%

3. @MuesliSwapTeam 93%

4. @lendingpond_ada 75%

5. @spacebudzNFT 75%

✅https://t.co/Z6Cksroy28 pic.twitter.com/zxTKgL6jYt

Expectations on the network remain in place after the successful launch of the Vasil update, which brought improvements to Cardano and its Plutus smart contracts, on the Cardano mainnet on Sept. 22. Full Vasil capabilities were deployed five days after that, on Sept. 27, thus allowing developers to access Vasil benefits.

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source