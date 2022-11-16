Get Unlimited lifetime membership to StreamSkills Software Training for only $59 – Neowin

4 minutes ago
Nov 16, 2022 13:00 EST
Today’s highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 95% off Lifetime Membership to StreamSkills Software Training. Get unlimited access to 110+ courses! Everything that you might just need to be more productive, start a side hustle, and help achieve your goals.
Get unlimited access to every Simon Sez IT course in the StreamSkill.com library. That’s over 110 courses, 6,500+ individual lessons, and 800+ hours of training.
StreamSkill.com is a specialist in software and technology training. They’ve been helping make software simple for people to understand for over 14 years and have comprehensive beginner to advanced courses in Microsoft Office, Data Analysis, Workplace Productivity, QuickBooks, Photoshop, InDesign, Dreamweaver, and various coding languages like HTML, PHP, and JavaScript.
If you’re looking to become more productive at work, start your own business, or side-hustle, StreamSkill.com has the courses you need to help you achieve your goals. With Membership, you get access to over 110 courses.
The Deal
Topics Covered
Lifetime Membership to StreamSkills Software Training normally costs $1,250 but it can be yours for only $59, that’s a saving of $1,190 (95%) off! For terms, certification and instructor info, click the link below.
We post these because we earn commission on each sale so as not to rely solely on advertising, which many of our readers block. It all helps toward paying staff reporters, servers and hosting costs.
The above deal not doing it for you, but still want to help? Check out the links below.
Disclosure: An account at Neowin Deals is required to participate in any deals powered by our affiliate, StackCommerce. For a full description of StackCommerce’s privacy guidelines, go here. Neowin benefits from shared revenue of each sale made through our branded deals site.
