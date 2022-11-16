IAM files petition with National Labor Relations Board to represent Apple store workers at Saint Louis Galleria – The Business Journals

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers filed a petition Wednesday with the National Labor Relations Board to represent about 82 Apple store employees in St. Louis.

If the union push is successful, the Apple store at the Saint Louis Galleria would become the third to unionize of the multinational tech company’s 270 retail stores in the United States.

“I am incredibly grateful that our store team is taking the necessary steps to advocate for ourselves as we prepare to unionize our store officially,” said Daniel Bertilson, a sales specialist at the Apple store said in a statement.

“As an employee of Apple for over five years, I have unfortunately had to watch as the culture of this company has shifted from truly embodying a people-first mentality. I look forward to voting yes on my ballot and allowing our team members to partner with Apple to achieve the common goal of serving our customers with warmth and kindness,” Bertilson added.

An Apple spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The petition does not include employees at the Apple store in the West County Mall. Some Galleria Apple managers also are not included.

The IAM said it has filed an unfair labor practice charge at the NLRB against Apple, alleging it required Galleria store to attend a “captive audience meeting” and made threats of reprisal if the employees choose to organize with the IAM.

The union said the Apple Galleria store employees are asking the company to follow the same neutrality requirement laid out in its Supplier Code of Conduct under the “Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining” section so that employees can obtain their rights to information and collective bargaining that the law affords through unionization.

IAM said the Galleria Apple store is the second it has organized.

Employees at the Towson, Maryland, Apple store in June joined the IAM Coalition of Organized Retail Employees. It was the first Apple store in the country to unionize.

The second store to unionize is in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where employees voted 56-32 last month to be represented by the Communications Workers of America.

The IAM represents about 600,000 active and retired members in the aerospace, defense, airlines, railroad, transit, healthcare, automotive and other industries.

Locally, IAM District 837’s nearly 2,500 members work at Boeing plants in St. Charles, St. Louis, and Mascoutah, Illinois. They build and produce weapons and military aircraft, including the F-15, F-18, T-7A trainer, and the MQ-25 unmanned refueler.

The national union, based in Maryland, is seeking to organize the Galleria Apple store.

