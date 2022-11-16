One-click Unlock Samsung Phone without PIN/Password with an Efficient Android Unlocker – iToolab UnlockGo (Android) V6.5.0 Released – Send2Press Newswire

PRESS RELEASE:

NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hundreds of thousands of people are using UnlockGo (Android) to unlock Android phones and tablets, says iToolab Co Ltd. This Android unlocker is privileged to be a partner of many cell phone stores, online buyback and resellers, and electronics recycling organizations. To improve work efficiency, iToolab R&D team launched a more concise Samsung unlock feature after a survey and review.



Image Caption: iToolab UnlockGo (Android).

“You can’t say we’re biased towards Samsung users, after all, users make up the majority. In this version, we bring free benefits to you,” said iToolab CEO Mia Garcia while introducing new features.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM ITOOLAB UNLOCKGO (ANDROID) V6.5.0

10 Seconds factory reset Samsung without Settings menu or key combinations

UnlockGo (Android) allows you to reset Samsung in all Adnroid OS versions when you need to deal with multiple devices. Connecting to your computer and only 1 click, all data should be wiped out. This feature is free of charge and no registration is required.

https://youtu.be/rlS5mWgLZGc

Remove screen locks from Samsung devices without Recovery Mode

When you forgot the PIN, password, pattern, fingerprint, or face recognition, or received a locked Samsung phone, this phone unlocker saves you. There is no laborious process, everything is left to the program to unlock automatically.

Bypass Google Lock (FRP) from Samsung without Emergency Call

Emergency Call entrance is not always shown on all Samsung models. iToolab team found a new solution for it. Following the on-screen instruction, the program leads your Samsung download essential application to remove the Google FRP lock on Android 5-12.

FEATURES THAT USERS CAN’T MISS

1 – Bypass Google account and PIN verification after factory reset Samsung. With multiple methods and wide compatibility, this FRP bypass tool is adorable to users.

2 – Unlock Android phones and tablets without password. It works on mainstream smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, Huawei, LG, Motorola, Sony, Google Pixel, Xiaomi, Vivo, OPPO, etc.

3 – Unlock Samsung without losing data on some earlier models. You can remove PIN code and pattern lock but still keep the data on your phone.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

UnlockGo for Android works well on Windows 11/10/8/7 and Mac 10.11 or newer. The subscription plan starts from $29.95 per month for 5 devices now. If you are an organization or company, a customized business plan is a good deal.

Learn More: https://itoolab.com/android-phone-unlocker/

ABOUT ITOOLAB

iToolab is an international company founded in 2008 to help iOS and Android users solve various issues with leading-edge smartphone tools for repair and recovery, unlocking, and more. As of now, iToolab is serving 130+ countries and has an extensive user base. The creative approach of developers is the primary reason behind the high success rate of all iToolab’s products.

For more details, please visit:

Website: https://itoolab.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/itoolab

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IToolab

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itoolab

iToolab Co Ltd (iToolab) is a Hong-Kong-based software company that’s working with a vision to help iPhone users resolve different technical issues on their iDevices (iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch). The company has served users across 50+ countries and has helped over 1,00,000 users tackle a variety of iOS problems. The developers have expertise in implementing the latest trends to release user-friendly applications for their worldwide audience. With 10+ years of experience in the industry, iToolab is ranked among the top-ranked software providers in the market.

More Information: https://itoolab.com/

