Apple Black Friday 2022: 8 Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals – Prevention Magazine

You won’t believe how much you can save right now, over a month ahead of the year’s biggest shopping holiday.

Holiday shopping is coming into view…we know, we can’t believe it either. But with the excitement of the shopping season comes the fantastic deals before and during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and we won’t complain about that! While we are still waiting for specific intel as to exactly what Apple savings we’ll see come Black Friday and Cyber Monday, if Amazon’s October Prime Day was any indication, you’re in for a treat.

We saw huge Apple savings during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11-12, and some of those prices stuck around even after the sale ended. Hot ticket Apple products, like AirPods, MacBooks, and more are still majorly discounted. Just think: you can still score ! Another standout deal right now, . We love to see it, because we rarely see discounts above 10% off on MacBooks, even come November 25 and November 28.

We’ll be on the lookout for more deals as we inch closer and closer to the big shopping holidays. If the Apple product you’re looking for isn’t on this list yet, don’t despair; bookmark this page so you can keep checking back in to stay on top of all the latest savings. Below our list of the best early Black Friday Apple deals of 2022, we answer some of our readers’ most frequently asked questions about Apple Black Friday shopping including what kind of discounts you can expect to see if you wait to shop on Black Friday.

Amazon still has AirPods (2nd Generation) on sale for under $100. We saw the price drop this low during Prime Day 2.0, and we’re excited to see that it’s still available. This set of earbuds comes with a charging case that gives you up to 24 hours of listening time, making them great for your WFH day or workout.

Wired headphones are back on the rise in tech trends, and you can snag the classic Apple pair for less than $20 right now. They’re great to keep in your bag just in case your AirPods run out of battery, and they’re still good for taking calls thanks to a built-in microphone and volume buttons on the cord.

These top of the line AirPods are over-ear wireless headphones that give you the option to totally tune out. They feature Active Noise Cancellation so you can block out surrounding noise. If that’s not your jam, you can opt for Transparency Mode, which keeps ambient sounds audible. All 5 color options are on sale right now, and the headphones come with a convenient carrying case.

Use your new Apple TV 4K to stream all of your favorite movies, TV shows, or AirPlay from your smaller devices (think your iPhone or iPad). The included remote gives you access to Siri, and the streaming device is loaded with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for a stellar sound experience and crystal clear visuals.

This iPad might be mini but it’s still a powerhouse piece of tech to have at your disposal. It comes with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen for crisp and clean visuals. It’ll stay powered for up to 10 hours and comes in four different metallic finishes.

The on-sale model for the 11-inch iPad Pro comes enabled with both WiFi and cellular connections, so you’re able to add it to your data plan and use it wherever you may be. It has an all day battery life, Liquid Retina display, and the 256 GB of storage will take awhile to fill up. It’s the ultimate tablet that can go as far as to replace your laptop.

A 2022 MacBook Air that’s already on sale? Consider us stoked. The laptop has an incredibly thin design (so it’s great for traveling and commuting) and Apple’s M2 chip means it’s ultra-fast and offers a long lasting battery life. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display gives you bright and bold colors, not to mention you’re getting a 1080p HD FaceTime camera for clean and clear video calls.

Right now the MacBook Pro is 12 percent off, dropping the price by $300. It comes in two classic Apple finishes (silver and Space Gray), and the battery lasts up to 21 hours on a single charge. The 16-inch screen is top-notch and the laptop offers extra USB-C ports for all your needs. It’s a super fast MacBook with loads of functionality that you’ll absolutely love using for projects big and small.

While Apple hasn’t announced any specific Black Friday 2022 deals or sales yet, the company has had a similar Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion for the past few years: shoppers who purchase get an worth up to $100. We’re hoping that this promo comes back in 2022, but it’s not usually the best Black Friday Apple deal out there.

During Amazon Prime Day 2.0, prices dropped almost in half on AirPods, and even brand new 2022 models of the Apple Watch and MacBook Air went on sale. Amazon hosted Apple deals similar to those during Black Friday last year, so we are hoping to see the same this year.

So far we’re seeing and the in price. We’re hoping to see further price drops on iPads and Apple Watches, and on accessories like the Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and even some MagSafe chargers. Some of these top-line tech picks were included in October Prime Day, which leaves us excited for the coming mega sales around the holidays.

